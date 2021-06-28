Hurry and save on the best wireless headphones you can buy in 2021

Just because Amazon Prime Day has wrapped up, that doesn't mean all the deals have as you can save big on Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones and Sony WH-1000XM3 at Walmart, Amazon US, and Amazon UK right now.

If you're after Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 wireless earphones you can save $62.03 at Walmart and £81 at Amazon (bringing its price down to $286.97 and £269 respectively). Meanwhile, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is $35 off at Amazon in the US and £135 off at Amazon in the UK.

It looks like the stock is running low on some of these deals though, so you'll want to act fast if you're after a bargain.

Not in US or UK? Scroll down for deals on these headphones in your region.

Today's best US deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349 $286.97 at Walmart

Save $62.03 – these wireless earphones are the best of 2021 and with good reason, they deliver excellent noise-cancellation and surprising sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design. Any deal, even one giving under 20% off is definitely one to consider.

Sony WH-1000XM3: $240 $205 at Amazon

Save $35 – these wireless headphones may look similar to the Sony WH-1000XM4 but we promise they are different. They're also a downgrade but you'll still get great audio quality and noise cancellation, so if you're looking for a more affordable option this could be what you need.

Today's best UK deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: £350 £269 at Amazon

Save £81 – this is a huge saving on the best wireless earphones for 2021, so if you're an audiophile looking for a new pair you might want to take advantage of the offer. With amazing audio quality and excellent noise cancellation, you likely won't regret it.

Sony WH-1000XM3: £330 £195 at Amazon

Save £135 – if you're willing to take a few downgrades with this older model, then this massive saving on a pair of brilliant wireless earphones could be an option that won't hit your wallet quite so hard.

These Sony wireless headphones both offer superb audio quality. While the WH-1000XM4 is newer and delivers a significant boost in performance over the older model, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is still a fantastic option for those on more of a budget.

There are some negatives, such as these aren't waterproof and call quality is more on the mediocre side, but if you're after out and out audio performance you can't do much better than the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM3.

More Sony headphones deals

If you aren't in the US or UK, or if you just want to double-check that you're getting the greatest deal you can, here the best prices for Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones that we've found in your region.