Huge Fitbit sale: save on the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Charge 4

Amazon is holding a huge sale on Fitbits right now, with £40.99 off the Fitbit Sense, £31.69 off the Fitbit Versa 3, and £30.99 off the Fitbit Charge 4.

These are some of the best prices we've seen for a long time, so if you've been thinking about pulling the trigger on one of the best Fitbits around, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

If you live outside the UK, scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

Best Fitbit deal Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £259 at Amazon (save £40.99)

The Fitbit Sense doesn't just track your heart rate, step count, sleep quality and workouts, it can also monitor your stress levels via skin conductivity, and take ECG readings to help detect signs of an irregular heart rhythm that should be investigated by a doctor.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £168.30 at Amazon (save £31.69)

The Fitbit Versa 3 is currently sitting at number one in our roundup of the best Fitbits, and for good reason. This stylish smartwatch features built, in GPS for tracking runs, walks and bike rides, plus lots of other workout monitoring modes, contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls and more. It's great value at its usual price, and with £31 off it's even easier to recommend.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Amazon (save £30.99)

If you're starting to get into running, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a great lightweight fitness tracker that should suit you well. Despite its small size, it features built-in GPS, so you can run without carrying your phone. It also tracks heart rate, sleep and steps throughout the day, which you can then check in the Fitbit app.

View Deal

For more deals, check out our complete guide to the Amazon Spring Sale, where we're hand-picking all the best tech offers every day.

If you're not in the UK, we've rounded up the best Fitbit deals near you right here: