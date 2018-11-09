Huawei P20 price drop - save £200, down to £399 for this SIM-free deal

The flagships of 2018 have really pushed the boundaries of what phones can do, we've seen incredible cameras, high-end performance and batteries that don't mess about - and the Huawei P20 is no exception to this.

The P20 is one of the more affordable flagships of this year, but it has still had a pretty hefty price tag behind it that may put have put you off buying it thus far - luckily that has now changed.

As part of its Black Friday sales, Carphone Warehouse is now knocking a massive £200 off the price of the SIM-free phone taking the price down to £399. That now makes it one of the best smartphones you can get in that price range. But you'll have to hurry...this offer will only be around for a week, so you have until next Friday, November 16 to claim.

Huawei P20 from Carphone Warehouse | £599 £399 | £200 saving The Huawei P20 has been one of the best phones of this year without a doubt, and the only thing that could have possibly put you off it was the price. But now Carphone is offering it for a massive £200 cheaper than it's RRP - that's a 33% saving - turning it into a hugely affordable high-end flagship.

View Deal

What makes the Huawei P20 stand out?

Huawei has proved itself this year to be a serious competitor in the phone game and is now showing that Apple and Samsung aren't the only companies that can hold the top spots. The P20 and P20 Pro were two of the stand out phones of this year with great cameras, massive batteries with long life and overall great performance - just with a lower price tag than the flagships from the bigger brands.