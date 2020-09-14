How to watch Wireless: stream Quibi's survival thriller online today

Could this new Steven Soderbergh-produced thriller be the show that that gives mobile-first streaming platform Quibi a big audience boost? Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Wireless online right now.

The innovative new show stars Ready Player One star Tye Sheridan as a college student called Andy, who finds himself stranded in the Colorado mountains after crashing his car.

His only hope of survival is his smartphone that unfortunately has a rapidly-depleting battery - will it last in time for him to be saved?

His only hope of survival is his smartphone that unfortunately has a rapidly-depleting battery - will it last in time for him to be saved?

The Quibi platform allows viewers to take the story into their own hands with two narratives playing out simultaneously. This means you can watch horizontally for a cinematic view, while twisting your handset vertically in portrait mode allows you to experience Andy’s phone as your own, allowing you to see his social media feeds and messages as he battles to stay alive.

The show co-stars Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale, Mace Coronel, Sydney Park, and Groundhog Day's Andie MacDowell.

Follow our guide below for more information about how to watch Wireless online with Quibi, as well as additional background details on the platform.

How to watch Wireless right now on Quibi

Wireless is exclusive to the Quibi streaming service, a new streaming service that isn't your average Netflix competitor. A mobile-focused platform - its name is short for 'quick bites' - you can only currently watch its content on mobile devices. Boasting daily content updates, Quibi is the brainchild of Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and is backed by huge amounts of cash with Hollywood royalty like Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro all involved. Quibi shows break down into three phone-friendly categories: Movies in Chapters, Daily Essentials and finally Unscripted and Docs. The service has launched with two pricing options for US viewers. If you're happy to watch your shows interrupted by ads, you pay $4.99 a month. If you want an uninterrupted ad-free experience, it'll set you back $7.99 a month. In the UK right now, you can only get the ad-free option, presumably because Quibi isn't set up to sell UK ad inventory yet. The great news for viewers in Australia, is that Quibi launched a completely free, ad-supported tier last month, while the ad-free version in the region will be available at a much cheaper $6.99 AUD a month fee.View Deal