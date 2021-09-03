Based on the 2014 film of the same name, this Emmy-nominated horror-comedy follows four peevish bloodsuckers who share an apartment in modern day Staten Island. They’ve contended with chain emails and werewolves. Now season 3 ups the supernatural stakes with gargoyles, sirens, and the allure of Atlantic City casinos. Below we explain how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online from anywhere now.

At the end of the last season, Latino familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) saved Nandor, Nadja, Colin Robinson and Laszlo from certain death at the Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires. But after turning their captors to dust in a bravura, Buffy-like ambush, the group found out he was descended from Abraham Van Helsing, the infamous vampire hunter.

Season 3 begins with Guillermo’s fate in the balance after the undead quartet are inducted into the ranks of the Vampiric Council. Meanwhile, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) celebrates his centenary: something which leads 758-year-old Nandor (Four Lion’s Kayvan Novak) to have a mid-life crisis and redouble his efforts at dating in the modern world.

Matt Berry is back as lusty English nobleman Laszlo Cravensworth, alongside Natasia Demetriou as Romani vampire Nadja. Plus viewers should anticipate some brilliant cameo appearances, given that Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, Danny Trejo, and Evan Rachel Wood all featured in just one prior episode.

Fancy this witches’ brew of gore and guffaws? Then read on as we break down how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online from anywhere.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when What We Do in the Shadows season 3 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual streaming platform, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the latest season online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch What We Do in the Shadow season 3 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in the US

The latest season of What We Do in the Shadows will debut on FX from Thursday, September 2 at 10pm ET / PT, with the first two episodes – The Prisoner and The Cloak of Duplication – broadcast back-to-back. Each of the remaining 8 episodes will be aired weekly at the same time, with the finale on October 28. If you're already set up with a TV package that includes FX then you're good to go! But if you're a cord-cutter, we recommend Sling TV - specifically the Sling Blue package, which includes FX. It usually costs a reasonable $35 per month, but currently offers even better value given the platform's special offer of only $10 for the first month. Sling TV Blue also includes National Geographic, Discovery, AMC and SyFy, as well as plenty more. The following guide provides a full Sling TV price breakdown on its packages. Hulu subscribers can also watch FX content: either live with a Hulu with Live TV plan (at $64.99 per month), or wait until a day after broadcast to watch it on Hulu’s $5.99 on-demand only plan. There are a few Hulu plans and prices to choose between; however, only the basic plan provides a whopping 30-day Hulu free trial. Out of the country when season 3 of What We Do in the Shadow airs? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to an IPTV like Sling and stream the show online, no matter where you are.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadow season 3 online in Canada

Canadians can get a double-helping of undead buffoonery simultaneous with their American cousins, with episodes debuting on FX from 10pm ET / PT on Thursday, September 2. As long as you’re an FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs. Alternatively, catch up through the FX Now streaming service, where you can also find prior seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. It's worth mentioning too that you'll need an FX subscription to watch either new episodes live or via the FX Now app. You can consult your local provider to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the latest action. Simply download a VPN and use it to point your location back to Canada.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in the UK

There isn’t a release date for British audiences yet. And, unlike Nandor and friends, you can’t transform yourself into a winged mammal and flit abroad by calling out, ‘Bat!’. Unfortunately. Since the show’s debut in 2019 there’s been an approximately 2-month wait between each season airing in the US and its UK broadcast on BBC Two. So, we’d expect this to remain the case, and for season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows to be available to watch sometime in November. Until then, the previous two seasons can be watched for free via BBC iPlayer – as long as you have a valid TV license, that is. Away from home right now? By using a VPN you can access all the services and content you normally pay for. Plus, it’ll keep your private information secure online too.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in Australia

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 will stream through Australian on-demand service Binge, with the first two episodes landing on Friday, September 3 and usually available between 5 and 8pm AEST. New episodes will be dished up weekly until October 29. A Binge subscription starts at an affordable AUS$10 for the Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars. But before paying a thing, the Aussie streaming service provides a bountiful 14-day FREE Binge trial first, which means you can try before you buy. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, Warner Bros, and FX. It also has more than 800 movies and is home to both prior seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. Remember, if you’re abroad right now but want to tune in as normal, your best bet is to download a VPN, as explained above.