How to watch Wentworth season 8 online and stream the final season where you are

The agonizing year-long wait for the final instalment of Australian prison drama, Wentworth, is almost over. Season 8 part 2 (or Wentworth season 9 as some are calling it) is finally here. The last ever 10 episodes of Wentworth are set to hit our screens from next week so keep reading to find out how to watch Wentworth season 8 online from wherever you are.

How to watch Wentworth season 8 part 2 Premier date: Tuesday, August 24 New episodes: One new episode every Tuesday at 8.30pm AEST Creators: Lara Radulovich and David Hannam Cast: Kate Atkinson, Pamela Rabe, Katrina Milosevic, Susie Porter, Leah Purcell AUS stream: Foxtel Now Streaming options elsewhere: Netflix (US, CA) FREE stream: 5STAR (UK)

The Wentworth Correctional Facility-based show - which started with Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack) striving to climb the prison hierarchy after she went down for attempted murder - is set to shut its doors and throw away the key after the final 10 episodes air this year.

Creators Lara Radulovich and David Hannam aren't ones to shy away from difficult storylines. They've often been praised for their female-focused storytelling, diversity amongst characters, and exploration of the politics of women in a world without men.

The abrupt ending of season 8 Part 1: Redemption left us with questions that have played on our minds for the last 12 months. What did Lou do in Sheila's True Path Cult? Will we find out the truth about Joan's visions?

If you're ready for one last trip, put on your teal prison uniform and keep reading. We've listed everything you need to know about how to watch Wentworth season 8 online where you are and stream Part 2: The Final Sentence about to kick off.

How to watch Wentworth season 8 from outside your country

Going to be out of the country and don't want to miss the final season of Wentworth when it airs? Don't worry, we've got you covered. By using a VPN you can dodge any geo-blocks you might experience when trying to access your usual streaming service from outside of your home country.

A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it is in another location by changing your IP address to one in the country you normally live in. That way you can access the streaming service you need to not miss a second of your favorite prison drama whilst you're away.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to Foxtel Now

How to watch Wentworth season 8 online in Australia

For all the Aussie die-hard Wentworth fans out there, Fox Showcase will air season 8 part 2 of the prison drama on Tuesday, August 24 at 8.30pm AEST. There are a few ways to watch the Foxtel-owned channel. Foxtel Now subscribers can stream Wentworth season 8 as it airs or on-demand. If you haven't got a subscription, make the most of the Foxtel Now 10-day free trial to try out the cord-cutter streaming service. After the 10 days, you'll need the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack, which comes in at $25 a month, to carry on watching Wentworth season 8. All Foxtel customers have access to the free Foxtel Go app, which you can use to stream Wentworth season 8 whenever you want from wherever you are - just remember to turn on your VPN to dodge those pesky geo-restrictions if you're out of the country.

How to watch Wentworth season 8 for free in the UK

UK fans can watch Wentworth season 8 for free! The show has been retitled Wentworth Prison over in the UK and can be streamed for free online as well as watched on the UK free-to-air channel 5STAR. 5STAR will begin airing the final part of season 8 on Tuesday, August 24 at 10pm BST. The channel also has its free online streaming service, My5, where you can catch up on seasons 1-8 of Wentworth now and watch the final half of season 8 live or on-demand as the latest episode hits our screens each week. Planning a last-minute summer getaway and don't want to miss a second of the drama from Wentworth Correctional Facility? Remember to use a VPN, like ExpressVPN, to access My5 from wherever you are.



How to watch Wentworth season 8 in the US

Unfortunately, those of you in the US are going to have to hang fire on the final 10 episodes of Wentworth. In the past, we've had to wait until the day after the season finale airs in Australia for Wentworth to come to Netflix. So if we get one episode a week with no breaks between episodes, it'll be October 27 before Wentworth season 8 part 2 is available to stream in the US. Need your fix of prison drama before then? You can catch up on the last 8 seasons of Wentworth on Netflix, where the full 90 episodes are available now. If you don't have a Netflix subscription (or you've been kicked off that person's account you've been piggybacking) free streaming service Hoopla Digital has the first 3 seasons in its library. Sign up for the free streaming service using your library card and a few other basic details to watch the early seasons of Wentworth.

How to watch Wentworth season 8 online in Canada

Canadian fans are in a similar boat to those in the US, so you'll have to wait until Wentworth premieres on Netflix to watch the final season of the prison drama. From what we saw with Wentworth season 8 part 1, we think Canadian viewers might have to wait even longer. The first 10 episodes of Wentworth Season 8 didn't air on Netflix in Canada until December 2020, which was around 3 months after the finale premiered in Australia. If Wentworth season 8 part 2 follows the same pattern, we're looking at early 2022 before viewers in Canada can watch the final instalment. In the meantime, Netflix has all 90 of the existing episodes ready to stream, so you can rewatch your favorites again.