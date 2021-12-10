How to watch UFC 269: time, card and Oliveira vs Poirier live stream details

Audio player loading…

It's a pretty unforgiving match up for Charles Oliveira for the first defence of his title, with the lightweight champ taking on Dustin Poirier this weekend in Las Vegas. Read on to discover how to watch UFC 269 and an Oliveira vs Poirier live stream, plus the rest of the card online with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US.

Oliveira vs Poirier date, time and channels Date: Saturday, December 11 Main card time: 10pm EST / 7pm PST / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT (Sun) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, USA Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES)/ Kayo PPV (Aus)

Oliveira was crowned champ back in May after dispatching Michael Chandler via a second-round knock out, but comes into this fight as the underdog with many pundits.

Poirier has been in line for a shot at the title since last year, but instead opted for the big payday of a trilogy rematch in the summer with Conor McGregor.

Having beaten the Irish star for a second time, the pound-for-pound ranked number 5 fighter is at last taking the opportunity for a title shot.

That fight headlines a ridiculously packed bill that also includes two-division Women's champ Amanda Nunes returning to defend her bantamweight crown for the first time since 2019.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a UFC 269 live stream online - plus key details like the Oliveira vs Poirier time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC live stream today.

Oliveira vs Poirier takes place at UFC 269, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 11. The UFC 269 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6.15pm EST / 3.15pm PST / 11.15pm GMT / 10.15am AEDT, with the prelims kicking off at 8pm EST / 5pm PST / 1am GMT / 12am AEDT.

The UFC 269 main card is slated to start at 10pm EST / 7pm PST / 3am GMT (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun) - with Oliveira vs Poirier expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 11.30pm EST / 8.30pm PST / 4.30am GMT (Sun) / 3.30pm AEDT (Sun).

UFC 269 live stream: how to watch Oliveira vs Poirier in the US

The exclusive rights for US coverage is with UFC on ESPN Plus, meaning it is the one place to watch it. Early prelim coverage starts at 6pm EST / 3pm PST, followed by the main card at 10pm EST / 7pm PST, with Oliveira vs Poirier expected to enter the Octagon after 11.30pm EST / 8.30pm PST - depending on the pace of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $69.99 to watch UFC 269. 2. UFC 269 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of this great value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $89.98. That gets you both the UFC 269 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone! 3. UFC 269 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 269 for $83.98 and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So that's a jam-packed 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - think all of Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, AND the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.



How to live stream UFC 269 without PPV in Europe

get yourself over to the DAZN website As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe - probably because it's on during the middle of the night! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Even better news...you can actually watch absolutely FREE in certain regions (we can confirm that is the case in Germany, Austria and Spain, for example). That's thanks to a 30-day free trial, that you can take advantage of if you've never had a subscription before.

How to watch Oliveira vs Poirier: live stream UFC 269 in the UK

BT Sport BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now, and the great news is that despite its tasty line up of fights, this weekend's UFC 269 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 2 for all the action from Vegas, with coverage going straight in on the prelims at 1am on Saturday night / Sunday morning followed by the main card at 3am. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these day. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Oliveira vs Poirier: live stream UFC 269 in Canada

Shaw There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Oliveira vs Poirier live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, December 11.

UFC 269 live stream: how to watch Oliveira vs Poirier online in Australia

Kayo Sports Main Event As per usual, you'll find UFC 269 and Oliveira vs Poirier available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 2pm AEDT early on Sunday morning. Oliveira vs Poirier are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 3.30pm AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Oliveira vs Poirier live stream: how to watch UFC 269 in New Zealand

Sky Arena Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers an Oliveira vs Poirier live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, December 12 to get all the action. The headline Oliveira vs Poirier fight is expected any time from 5.30pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Oliveira vs Poirier preview and predictions

While many are tipping Poirier to ease his way to the title this weekend, more considered UFC observers will have noted that Oliveira is a fighter on the up and will likely provide a far greater threat than McGregor did across those bitter trilogy grudge matches.

Oliveira has a well-earned reputation as one of the UFC’s best finishers, but will be hoping to quiet critics who have accused him of avoiding the best in the division with a win here.

Poirier won't provide an open target in the way the defence-shy Michael Chandler did during his title-winning triumph earlier this year, meaning we could be in store for a fight of the year contender.

Who is Charles Oliveira?

Having worked his way up the ranks in a number of Brazilian promotions, Oliveira made his UFC debut in 2010, but was initially written off as a middling contender, chalking up an unimpressive 10-8 record between 2012 and 2017.

The 31-year-old went on to elevate his reputation with an eight-fight win streak that earned him a title fight earlier this year against Michael Chandler, taking the opportunity to claim the belt in resounding style with a second round knock out.

Who is Dustin Poirier?

Nicknamed 'The Diamond', the former interim Lightweight champion's storied career has seen him claim wins over four former UFC champions.

He boasts an impressive 28 wins, with 21 by knockout or submission. Poirier remains a force to be reckoned with, with his raw power for all to see in his trilogy victories over Conor McGregor.

Oliveira vs Poirier latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Despite Oliveira's champion status, it's the challenger who leads the betting, with Poirier coming in around the 5/4 mark to take the belt, while the Brazilian incumbent is currently drifting around 8/13 to retain his title with most bookies.

Oliveira vs Poirier: recent results

Poirier last stepped in the Octagon in July at UFC 264 for the final bout of his three-fight trilogy against Conor McGregor, with the 32-year-old securing victory over Notorious following a dramatic doctor stoppage that came after the Irish fighter broke his leg in the first round.

Oliveira's last fight was his title-winning victory over Michael Chandler in Houston back in May at UFC 262, which saw him claim the vacant lightweight title with a second round knock out.

UFC 269 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, the full line up for UFC 269 is arguably one of the best bills put together by the promotion this year.

The co-headline act sees all-time women's MMA great Amanda Nunes looking to retain her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena, while the intriguing men's bantamweight clash between Raulian Paiva and “Sugar” Sean O’Malley as the main card opener looks the perfect choice for setting the tone of what looks set to be an explosive night's worth of MMA action.

Full UFC 269 card for Saturday, December 11

MAIN CARD

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier (Men's lightweight title fight)

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena (Women’s bantamweight title fight)

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

PRELIMS

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

EARLY PRELIMS

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira