How to watch Tyson Fury vs Seferi: live stream the boxing from anywhere right now

When is the Fury vs Seferi fight? Tyson Fury vs Sefer Seferi is only a few hours away. The fighters are expected to enter the ring at about 10.30pm BST tonight. The venue for the fight is the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena in the UK.

The poster really speaks for itself, doesn't it. He's back! And we'll tell you how to live stream Tyson Fury's in-ring return regardless of where you are in the world - and a nifty little trick to watch it absolutely FREE! It's going to be Tyson Fury vs Safer Seferi and you haven't got long to wait.

The Tyson Fury exile is over. Tonight marks the return of the self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’, two-and-a-half years after his famous victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf. He's odds-on favorite and Fury is looking in great shape.

His opponent is Albanian veteran Sefer Seferi, a rank outsider on the night but far more active in recent times, having fought four times since Fury’s last bout in 2015. Seferi’s record stands at 23 wins with 21 knock-outs, and one defeat - so he's clearly no slouch. 29-year-old Fury, ten years Seferi’s junior, has a perfect 25 wins from 25 fights however, with 18 knock outs.

But after Fury’s tumultuous spell away from the ring where he’s fought both mental and physical demons, the outcome of this duel is by no means a foregone conclusion. Want to see how the comeback unfolds live? You’re in the right place, as we show you how you can stream the Fury vs Seferi fight from the comfort of your home and without paying a penny on Facebook or YouTube.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Seferi fight in the UK

Saturday’s match-up will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, both on TV and online. BT Sport subscribers eschewing their tele can live stream the fight via the BT Sport app or BTSport.com. Both platforms will be showing the bout via the ‘enhanced video player’ for high quality images. Coverage has already started with all the undercard action and we're expecting the main event to start shortly after 10pm BST. But if you don't have BT Sport and want a free way to watch, then keep reading...

Watch Tyson Fury vs Sefer Seferi with a FREE US stream

Promoter Frank Warren brought good news this week by confirming that the Showtime Boxing Facebook and and the Showtime Sports YouTube channel will be showing the fight live for US viewers at around 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT. If you're not in the US this weekend but still want to tune into the free Facebook or YouTube streams, then there's a very easy way to do so. But to be able to tune into this fight you may want to use a VPN to ensure you're able to stream it from anywhere.

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose a US city if you want to stream Fury vs Seferi on the Facebook or YouTube links below.

3. Go to Facebook or YouTube

Yep, those familiar old locations is hosting the fight thanks to US station Showtime. You probably have them as bookmarks already, but use the links above if not.

How to watch Fury vs Seferi: Australia stream

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any network has picked up the fight down under. So if you’re based in Australia and keen to catch the fight, your best bet will be using one of the VPN services above then connecting to US servers for access to Showtime Boxing on Facebook or YouTube.

