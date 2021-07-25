How to watch Triathlon at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

As if being an Olympic master of one sport wasn’t enough, athletes competing in the gruelling discipline of triathlon need to be skilled at three. A challenging sport combining demanding exercises, triathlon requires competitors to complete a 1,500m swim, a 40km bike ride, and a 10km run—and all back-to-back, with no breaks.

The triathlon differs from many other Olympic sports by having no heats; both men's and women’s events are determined by a single race, with the first athlete crossing the finish line declared the winner. A brand-new introduction to the event in this year’s Games will be the inclusion of a mixed relay, where teams of two men and two women will swim 300m, bike 8km, and run 2km before tagging their next teammate—certainly not one to miss.

Reigning gold medallist Alistair Brownlee will be a noticeable absence at this year’s games, superseded in the Team GB camp by up-and-comer Alex Yee. However, younger brother Jonny will certainly be seeking to keep the Brownlee legacy in the limelight for another four years—but at 31, can he keep up with younger rivals?

So, if you’re looking to watch triathlon at Olympics 2020, keep on reading—below, we’ll tell you how to live stream Olympics events, and highlight some key triathlon dates you won’t want to miss.

Men's triathlon: Sunday, July 25 from 5.30pm ET / 10.30pm BST / Monday, July 26 from 6.30am JST

Women’s triathlon: Monday, July 26 from 5.30pm ET / 10.30pm BST / Tuesday, July 27 from 6.30am JST

Mixed relay: Friday, July 30 from 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm BST / Saturday, July 31 from 7.30am JST

Free Olympics triathlon live stream

Many broadcasters globally are covering the Tokyo Olympics and, fortunately, some of them are free-to-air. The official Olympics Channel is offering limited coverage and some catch-up of many of the sporting events, especially the major ones. However, if you’re looking for comprehensive live action, you’ll need to go for domestic broadcasters.

In the UK, the BBC is broadcasting the games on free-to-air TV and on the BBC iPlayer website. ARD and ZDF in Germany, Channel 7 in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand are all offering free live coverage. Continue reading to learn how you can live stream triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

While most countries will have decent free coverage, there are a couple of instances in which you'll want to access something different. The most likely scenarios for this are if you're out of your home country and can't access your regular streaming sites, or if watching online has been blocked on your work or college Internet.

The simplest way to remedy this is by using a VPN. A VPN is software that can virtually change your location, avoid network restrictions and keep you more private online as well.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

FREE Olympics triathlon live stream in the UK

The BBC offers great coverage of the Olympics, and residents get to view it absolutely free. BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast more than 350 hours of live footage from the event. Plus, if you don't have a TV or are out and about, you can use the online BBC iPlayer to stream the games live. For more in-depth coverage of the sports events, you can check out Discovery+ and Eurosport. Their subscription plans start at £4.99 a month and £6.99 a month respectively. Both the services run on Apple and Windows computers, Android TV, Samsung TV, Chromecast, and more devices. In case you’re not in the UK during the Tokyo Olympic games, you can use a download and install a VPN to connect to servers in the UK and watch all the games.

How to watch Olympics triathlon in the US with and without cable

In the US, NBC has the broadcasting rights for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. If you have NBC on your cable, then you have the option to stream it online too. For full coverage information, check out the NBC schedule. Live stream Olympics triathlon without cable For cord-cutters, other streaming services have the NBC channel, like Peacock TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. Sling TV will set you back $35/ month and is currently available for just $10 for the first month. Peacock TV is available at just $4.99 a month and comes with a one-week free trial. fuboTV is more expensive at $64.99/month, but it comes with a one-week free trial. These streaming services are available on the Google Chrome Browser, Android TV, Fire TV, gaming consoles like Xbox and PS5, and on Android and iOS.

How to watch Olympics triathlon in Canada

Sports fans in Canada can watch Olympic events on a number of channels, including TSN, TLN, CBC, and Sportsnet. And if you don’t have cable, you can still tune in—CBC, TSN and Sportsnet will be showing the Games on their separate streaming services, too. CBC’s streaming service provides the best value, with the first month free and then a monthly cost of CA$4.99 per month. TSN is CA$4.99 per day or $19.99 per month, and Sportsnet Now will cost you CA$19.99 per month. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream triathlon at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

For Australian viewers, Channel 7 and the streaming service 7Plus has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Fans can rejoice because the broadcast is absolutely free for viewing. The live coverage will also be broadcast on 7Two and 7Mate. To view the games online, you can use Channel 7’s online streaming service, 7plus. 7plus is available on Android, iOS, web browsers, Fetch TV, Samsung TV, PS4, and more devices. Gone abroad? Use a VPN if you're not in Aus to catch all the free action from wherever you are.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.