How to watch Track Cycling at Paralympics 2020: free live stream, key dates and more

A plethora of track cycling events will be contested at the 2020 Paralympics velodrome. From individual pursuits to team sprints, Tokyo will have it all and we’re here to tell you how to watch track cycling at Paralympics 2020 from wherever you are - including free live streams.

There are 17 gold medals up for grabs across the C1-C5 and B classification divisions. Modified bicycles and tandems will be raced around the velodrome in the hunt for Paralympic glory.

Team GB has topped the cycling medal table of the last three Paralympics with the help of Paralympic great, Sarah Storey, who will be competing in her eighth Paralympics in Tokyo. But let’s not discount China, who could challenge after winning six medals in Rio. US Army Veteran, Shawn Morelli, is a force to be reckoned with in her own right. The C4 cyclist is looking to add to her impressive track and road world championship medal haul at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Find out how to watch all the track cycling at Paralympics 2020 on this page. We'll talk you through broadcasters and free live stream options in your country so you don't miss a thing from the velodrome.

Don't miss a moment with our Paralympic live stream guide

Women's B 1000m Time Trial Final: Thursday, August 26 at 10am JT / 2am BST / 9pm ET

Men's C4-5 1000m Time trial final: Thursday, August 26 at 2pm JT / 6am BST / 1pm ET

Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit final: Thursday, August 26 at 3.34pm JT / 7.34am BST / 2.34am ET

Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final: Friday, August 27 at 2.29pm JT / 6.29am BST / 1.34am ET

Men's C4 4000m Individual Pursuit finals: August 27 at 3.22pm JT / 7.22am BST / 2.22am ET

Mixed C1-5 750m team sprint final: Saturday, August 28 at 12.15pm JT / 4.15am BST / 11.15pm ET

Visit the official Paralympic website for a full track cycling schedule.

Free Paralympics track cycling live stream

Those living in the UK have some of the most extensive FREE Paralympic coverage on Channel 4, with More4 dedicated to team sports. All of this coverage will also be available on Channel 4's free online streaming service All 4, so you can watch on your IOS or Android device.

Aussie viewers have a similar scenario, with Channel 7 and 7plus online showing free coverage of the Paralympics.

We have further information about worldwide Olympics streams below.

How to watch your Paralympics live stream when abroad

Whether it is free or paid for, most countries are offering some sort of coverage of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. However, if you're out of the country and can't access your usual coverage because of a geo-block or other restrictions, we've got you covered.

All you need to do is download and install a VPN to your laptop, phone, tablet, or whichever device you are trying to watch on. Using a VPN will trick your device into thinking it is in a different country so that you can enjoy your usual streaming service safely from any region.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've tried and tested some of the best VPNs on the market and, in our opinion, ExpressVPN is the best out there. Not only is the service impressively quick so that you can keep up with all the Paralympic action, but the extensive security features will keep your personal data safe too. That's not all, ExpressVPN can break even the toughest of geo-restrictions and is compatible with almost any streaming service, making it one of the best VPNs out there. Right now you can sign up for an annual ExpressVPN subscription and get three months FREE. If you aren't impressed with the service, just let them know within 30 days and get your money back. Try ExpressVPN with a 30 day money back guarantee

In just three basic steps you can get up and running with a VPN...

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommended choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to All 4

(Image credit: A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com)

FREE Paralympics track cycling live stream in the UK

Channel 4 is set to provide its most ambitious coverage of the Paralympics yet - and it's all FREE. Over 300 hours of round-the-clock Paralympic coverage is to be shown on Channel 4, including a breakfast show, live sport from Tokyo, and highlights. For a dedicated free live stream of the track cycling, you can head to Channels 4's Paralympic microsite where coverage of the Paralympic sport will be streamed. If you need to watch on the go or stream online, just go to All4 online or the All4 app where you can watch over 1000 hours of Paralympic coverage, including the track cycling, for free. The All4 app is available on both Android and IOS devices. And the streaming service can be used with Chromecast, PS4, Xbox one, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, FreeviewPlay, Now TV, Sky, and Virgin Media If you're planning a last minute summer get away don't worry, remember to download and install a VPN to access all the Channel 4 coverage from abroad.

How to watch 2020 Paralympics track cycling in the US with and without cable

In America, NBC has the rights to the 2020 Paralympic coverage and you'll need a cable set up to watch it. So if you've already got a cable contract, this is the coverage for you. Watch Paralympics track cycling without cable To watch the NBC coverage without a cable subscription, cord-cutter Sling TV is a great alternative. The $35 a month Sling Blue package includes NBC and NBCSN, which are covering a whole host of Paralympic action. At the time of writing this, you can get your first month for just $10. FuboTV is another alternative to cable. This cord-cutter streaming service carries a lot more channels and there's a free 7-day trial available now. However, it's usually a bit pricier, starting at $64.99 a month.

How to watch Paralympics track cycling in Canada

In Canada, the streaming rights for the 2020 Paralympics have been split between CBC, TSN and Sportsnet. CBC is to air more than 120 hours of Paralympic coverage, making it our top pick for viewers in Canada. The coverage is set to be the best Canada has ever seen so it should be easier than ever to follow all the action. Or you can stream track cycling races on CBC's online streaming service CBC Gem. The standalone streaming service costs just CA$4.99 a month but make use of the 1-month FREE trial to see if the service is for you. Cord-cutter Sportsnet is also offering some Paralympic coverage but it'll cost you CA$20 a month to watch. It's a similar story with TSN Direct, which comes in at CA$19.99 a month. If you find yourself out of the country during the games, remember using a VPN lets you access your favorite local streaming services whilst abroad.

How to live stream track cycling at the Paralympics for FREE in Australia

FREE Paralympic coverage is available in Australia on Channel 7 and its online 7Plus streaming service. The Aussies are providing free live coverage from 10am-10pm of the Paralympic action in Tokyo. As well as 16 live sports available to stream on 7Plus, including a free live stream of the track cycling action from Tokyo. Not in Australia? Use a VPN when you’re away from home to catch all the Paralympic coverage from your local provider.

How to watch Paralympic track cycling in New Zealand

New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ and its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, are providing extensive coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics for free. All of the Kiwi moments from Tokyo will be shown from lunchtime to 1am daily on Duke, and highlights will be shown across TVNZ, Duke and TVNZ OnDemand.

Other 2020 Paralympics broadcasters around the world

The Paralympics have grown in popularity from one Paralympics to the next, so it will come as no surprise to you that this year's coverage will be some of the best yet. Most countries will have some coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, whether this is free or paid for.

There is a dedicated page on the Paralympic website with an extensive list of all the channels covering the Olympics if you aren’t in one of the countries mentioned above.