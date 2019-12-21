How to watch Tommy Fury's return to the ring: live stream boxing from the UK or abroad

Boxing promoters sure know how to hype things up and we'd invite whoever came up with the name 'The Fight Before Christmas' to take a bow. The same goes for the person who thought to book Tommy Fury on the bill - a sure fire way to bring in the TV viewers and fill the Copper Box Arena. If you're in the former camp and want all the information on how to watch a live stream of Fury vs Przemyslaw Binienda, Daniel Dubois vs Kyotaro Fujimoto and the rest, then you've landed on the right page.

The Fight Before Christmas - when and where What date is it? Tonight! Saturday, December 21 What time is it? Tonight's event is due to start at 8pm GMT. The ring walk for Dubois vs Fujimoto is expected around 10pm, so the Fury fight will be sometime between those two times. Where is it? The Copper Box Arena in the Olympic Park in East London, UK.

Despite this being only Tommy Fury's third professional fight, he's probably one of the best-known boxers in the UK. That's for two main reasons: his brother - former heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury - and his appearance on this year's season of reality show Love Island.

But now he's back in the ring and ready to get his real career on track, fighting little-known opponent Przemyslaw Binienda. If that name doesn't ring any bells, his 2-26-0 record might explain why. This has all been set up for Fury to win, and win well.

If you're after a proper fight to get your teeth into, the Daniel Dubois vs Kyotaro Fujimoto headline bout may be more up your street. Undefeated Londoner Dubois is yet another promising British heavyweight with eyes on making the step up to facing the likes of Wilder, Joshua and co.

So if you want to settle in for some seasonal scrapping, then we'll tell you all you need to know to tune in. It doesn't even matter where in the world you are, as we'll make sure you can live stream the boxing where you are.

Football fan? Here's how to make sure you get a Premier League live stream

Live stream Fury from outside your country

If you've been looking forward to The Fight Before Christmas and already know where to watch, your plans may be scuppered if you're out of the country when it's on. That's because broadcasters geo-block their coverage if you try to watch from abroad.

But there's a clever workaround for this, which involves using a piece of software called a VPN - better that than trying to get some dodgy stream from Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - in this case, back in your home country - and it's ridiculously simple to do. Especially if you use our top rated option ExpressVPN, which is available on a whole host of Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets and more. Our number one top pick ExpressVPN has 30-day money back guarantee. But thanks to its speed, security and sheer simplicity to use, we doubt you'll be disappointed. Plus, if you sign up to ExpressVPN now, you'll get 3 months extra free on an annual plan as well as that 30-day trial. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for boxing... there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How watch Fury and Dubois in the UK

Live stream boxing in the US