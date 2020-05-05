How to watch Tuesday's Joe Wicks' PE workout on YouTube - live now

Hello, and well done for taking on PE with Joe Wicks in this, the seventh week of jumping around with Joe. Although, as he's recovering from an infection in his hand, he's in a sling and his wife Rosie Wicks is performing the routines instead, and the session is now live - and today it's the Wheel of Fortune spinning to choose the exercises.

If you want to join along (and we assume you do, hence clicking on this article) then it's simple: scroll down and we've got the link embedded for you to get flailing along.

However, here at TechRadar we're more than just a link across to Joe Wicks on YouTube - we've also got guidance on how to pump the video from your smartphone to your TV, and how to use tech to get you that little bit fitter during the lockdown.

Remember to bookmark this page if you're a regular PE with Joe Wicks fan - we'll be linking to the live video every day. if you're new to it, well, just bookmark it anyway and commit to getting fit during isolation.

We've watched and jumped along with all the sessions Joe has offered - some days it's a traditional twenty minute session broken into two 10 minute halves, with a two minute rest in between.

Just follow what Joe Wicks says at these points and you'll be fine - Monday was a simple circuit repeated once, although it began with the semi-regular fitness test of squats, press ups and burpees, so was a bit longer.

We're anticipating today to be a bit more 'standard' in terms of the exercises, although previously Joe has added sessions where he'll spin a wheel, toss a coin or play 'higher or lower' with cards to work out which exercises will be coming up.

(New to PE with Joe? If doing these sessions feels like too much to start with, Joe has just created a beginners' workout - you can check that over on his YouTube channel now).

And every time you watch a Joe Wicks PE workout on YouTube, those adverts at the start are generating money - and all that cash is going to the NHS, as Joe is donating it all straight across.

So it's a good workout in more ways than one - and he's announced that, combined with the t-shirts he's selling, PE with Joe has raised over £200,000.

We'd recommend doing the workout in front of a TV rather than an iPad or smartphone - and we've picked out the tech you'll need to do so. Most smart TVs can connect using the 'cast' icon (more on that below), or you can get an additional unit for cheap.

And definitely get a fitness tracker to show yourself how much fitter you're getting (and you can get some brilliant cheap fitness trackers), smart scales to follow your fitness journey, and some smart other accessories like a yoga mat to make jumping around the living room that much simpler.

What time does Joe Wicks’ PE lesson start each day - and how can I watch the workout?

If you're ready to get jumping and do PE with Joe, click this link and either stay huddled around a phone or tablet, or use the excellent guidance in this article to pump it up to a big TV:



Click here to watch Joe Wicks' PE Workout on Tuesday 5 May - watch it now on YouTube

(If you're wondering where the video player has gone in this article, we're linking through to the main YouTube channel rather than embedding the video, to ensure maximum advert plays and helping get as much money raised for the NHS as possible. Hopefully you won't mind the extra effort to help out).

Remember if you’re itching to get your slice of Wicks live each day, then you’ll need to have YouTube open and waiting at 9AM BST each day.

If you're in other parts of the world and don't want to get up ridiculously early each day to watch live, we've got the recent uploads listed at the bottom of this article.

Pay special attention to the warm up and cool down routines - those will help to keep you feeling limber and less stiff in the next few days - Joe Wicks has created one of those to help out on his channel (as he's often too busy reading messages viewers have sent in to do a full cool down in the PE with Joe session):

If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience:

If you just want to upgrade your current TV to let you see what's happening on a larger display than an iPad or phone, a Chromecast or Roku stick will simply plug into a space HDMI port on the rear of your TV and allow easy streaming:

And if you want to track your heart rate and effort over the course of the workout, or just want to extend your exercise, then check out these picks:

How do I watch Joe Wicks’ PE sessions?

If you‘re interesting in getting involved with The Body Coach as it happens, and can cope with irrepressible enthusiasm as this hour, then you’ll need to have your YouTube portal open on your TV, tablet or smartphone at around 8:55AM BST.

Once ready, navigate to The Body Coach’s YouTube channel on your TV, phone or iPad (more on how to do that below).

You won't see him on camera straight away - but try to memorise all the items on his shelves as there's a daily spot the difference for the die-hard fans.

(If you want to watch it on catch up each day, at a time that suits you, then you can just follow the same instructions above, where the previous workouts will be posted to catch up on.)

How to watch Joe Wicks’ kids workout on a TV

The best way - if you’ve got the space - is to watch the workout in front of a TV. There are myriad ways to get YouTube on your tellybox, thus making it simpler to get active.

This is the 'cast' icon. Tapping it will show you other devices on your Wi-Fi network that you can stream to. (Image credit: Google)

Using your smart TV

The easiest way is if you've got a smart TV into your life - and you might find that you're already connected. A simple way to find out is tapping the icon we've highlighted above and seeing if your TV or streaming device is listed. If it is, you're good to go.

If not, and your TV is connected to the internet, open up your smart hub and navigate to YouTube, where you can follow the searching instructions above to find The Body Coach TV, with a new video going live each day at 9AM GMT.

If you don't see it straight away, then it should appear just before 9AM - and Wicks gives you a few minutes to get ready too.

Using Google Chromecast

Alternatively you can use streaming sticks - one of the simplest is Google's Chromecast, which plugs into your HDMI socket and will stream content from your phone to the TV.

Fire up YouTube on your smartphone or tablet and look for the cast icon in one of the corners.

The Chromecast isn't too expensive either, and is a simple way to turn your TV smart - allowing you to stream a multitude of services (like Netflix and other streaming platforms) from your small phone screen to a larger display:

How to watch on a Roku stick:

More advanced than a Chromecast, the Roku stick turns your TV into a smart hub easily too. When plugged in, hit the 'source' button on your remote and navigate to the HDMI port where your Roku stick is located (or, with some modern TVs, just pressing the 'Home' button on the Roku remote will achieve the same thing).

From there, open the YouTube app and navigate to the Body Coach TV at 9AM GMT... or fire it up on your smartphone or tablet and look for the 'cast' icon above, tap it and see if the Roku is listed (which it should be if all devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network).

How to watch Joe Wicks’ PE workout on an iPad

You’ve got two options here: if you’ve already got the YouTube app downloaded onto your tablet, then just search for ‘The Body Coach’ and click the icon at the top of the screen for ‘Body Coach TV’.

From there you’ll see a list of all the videos, and at 9AM the new option should pop up - although you may need to refresh.

You can achieve the same thing if you don’t have the iPad app by heading to your Safari or Chrome browser and clicking the link to the The Body Coach’s YouTube channel - you can play the video directly from there, and hit the full-screen option in the bottom right-hand corner.

What HIIT timer does Joe Wicks use?

Joe Wicks uses the Seconds Timer app for his workouts - you can download it for iPhone / iPad or Android phones.

There are lots of options for free use, but if you want to use it regularly and not get irritated by having to create workouts again and again (as well as supporting developers, a lovely thing to do whenever you're using an app a lot) you'll need to make an in-app purchase.

If you're serious about making the most out of your workouts - whether that's HIIT, Tabata or just standard running - it's definitely worth a look.

How to catch up on Joe Wicks' other PE workouts

If you missed anything, or want to browse previous workouts, they're all available on his YouTube channel (do subscribe if you're going to be a regular, as he has loads of top workouts there too) or you can use this link to start at the very beginning. Maybe if you've got time on your hands you can:



Begin your journey with Joe Wicks - the first week's playlist right here

This week's videos

Want to catch up with Joe Wicks' PE lessons this week? Here's what's happened so far - this link will take you to the current playlist where you can catch up on all the videos from week seven and they'll just auto-play through.