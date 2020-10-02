Finally, after a six-month coronavirus-enforced delay, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is here - introducing us to the first generation of young adults to come-of-age during the zombie apocalypse, and the subsequent difficulties of growing up in a world that largely identifies as ‘Undead’. If your life currently feels empty without those smelly, flesh-hungry automatons clawing at your TV screen, read on as we detail how to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online from anywhere.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cheat Sheet Cable viewers can watch episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond through AMC on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT, or 9pm CT (starting October 4). AMC Premiere subscribers can get early access to the series from October 1, but, if you’ve completely cut-the-cord, then Sling TV is a good alternative and offers a 3-day free trial.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond presents an extreme embodiment of that now omnipresent term ‘New Normal’. Set in a post-apocalyptic Nebraska, daily life offers a modicum of familiarity as children forge ahead with their studies at Campus Colony, despite virus-carrying corpses lurking at the periphery of society.

The series’ central protagonists are sisters Hope and Iris Bennett, 17-year old campus janitor Silas Plaskett, and student Elton Ortiz: four friends who embark on a journey beyond the safe school walls. Scream 4’s Nico Tortorella stars as Felix Carlucci, the campus’s head of security and a protector figure to the intrepid young students, while Julia Ormond takes on the more antagonistic role of Lt. Col Elizabeth Kublek.

The second Walking Dead spin-off after Fear the Walking Dead, World Beyond will only run for two seasons 10-episodes long; the reason being that showrunner Matthew Negrete and series creator Scott M. Gimple intend each season to function as “two very different feeling chapters of hopefully a very satisfying book.” The show certainly appears to offer interesting parallels with our contemporary moment, as people learn to live in a post-pandemic and climate crisis afflicted world.

So, fancy some post-apocalyptic drama crossed with heart-stopping zombie horror? Then read on as we detail how to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond from anywhere.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online from anywhere in the world

If you’ve got an inhuman hunger to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online but find yourself away from home or out of the country, you can still get a fresh helping of zombie drama. Downloading a VPN will let you overcome the nightmare of geo-blocks, so you can live stream The Walking Dead: World Beyond live as it airs in the US, wherever you are.

Which VPN is best for you? Our top pick is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online? It's actually remarkably simple.

Just download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. What makes it particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant offer on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then connect. Voila! You’ll then be able to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online, where the only groaning should be coming from your TV.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online in the US

Viewers with AMC as part of a cable package can watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT and 9pm CT. Furthermore, AMC subscribers are welcome to register for AMC Premiere if they want early-bird access to The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as well as other hit shows from the network like Better Call Saul. It grants advance access to episodes around three days prior to their TV debut and all without the interruption of ads. You’ll pay $29.49 for an annual pass currently, or $4.99 if you decide to pay monthly. Either way, each option provides a 7-day free trial and you can cancel your membership at any time. How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond without cable Sling TV – Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans both include AMC, with each costing $30 a month. However, the Orange line-up has over 30 channels – privileging sports and family content – while Blue has 45, but consists of more entertainment and news networks. There are two promotions running currently: a 3 day free trial, and an initial $10 off Sling + Showtime, Starz, and Epix access for your first month. Sling TV is compatible with myriad devices too, including: iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Fire TV, Oculus, and among many others. Philo – AMC is available through Philo too, and is arguably better value than Sling. For $20 a month you receive access to 61 channels, including Comedy Central, A&E, and VH1, while being able to stream to three separate devices simultaneously, in addition to unlimited DVR. Signing up for their 7-day free trial is a breeze: simply enter your mobile number to get an initial three days access. After that, if you want to keep enjoying free TV, you’ll need to provide your payment details. Either cancel at the end of the 7 days, or do nothing and maintain your access at $20 a month. FuboTV – If you’re looking for something more comprehensive – but yes, also more expensive – then fuboTV is definitely worth a look. Their entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month – after their week-long free trial. Also, possibly tempting The Walking Dead aficionados, they currently have all season 10 episodes of the original show available to stream. Found yourself out of country when the AMC’s zombie apocalypse begins? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to an IPTV like Sling and stream The Walking Dead: World Beyond online, no matter where you are (although preferably from within a boarded up and well-stocked bunker).

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online in the UK

British fans ravenous for post-apocalyptic zombie carnage will be glad to hear that The Walking Dead: World Beyond is available on Amazon Prime Video from October 5, only hours after its US debut. So, in addition to all ten series of The Walking Dead, and all five seasons of Fear the Walking Dead currently on the VOD platform, you can enjoy this brand-new spin-off series too. A monthly subscription totals £7.99 a month (or £79.99 for their annual plan), and gifts you access to a treasure trove of content – they have a humongous library of TV shows and movies. Plus, it includes invaluable perks like free one-day delivery and unlimited music streaming too. And of course blessed are the new subscribers out there who can luxuriate in a 30-day free trial before spending a penny. Making a dash for more exotic climes before another country gets struck off the approved travel list? If you’re visiting another country as The Walking Dead: World Beyond broadcasts, you can still watch it by downloading ExpressVPN or similar. As already detailed, this will alter your IP address and allow you to connect to the service you’re already paying for back home.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online in Australia

Getting the gory goods ahead of US and UK audiences, Aussies can watch the series premiere on Friday, October 2 via Amazon Prime Video. New subscribers can devour a 30-Day Free Trial first and cancel anytime, but after that a monthly membership will cost you AUS$6.99. In addition to thousands of films, TV shows, and Amazon Original series like The Boys and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, you can enjoy an abundance of extras, like free delivery on all eligible items. And, if you’re desperate for more reanimated cadaver action, then Binge has all seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. It’s worth reiterating that, if you’ve come up over from Down Under on vacation or for work, you can still connect to your regional streaming service. Just purchase a VPN and you’ll be lapping up the blood-letting zombie bravado of The Walking Dead: World Beyond no matter where in the world you are.

Can I watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online in Canada?

Alas, the adrenaline-pumping spin-off show won’t be coming to Canada anytime soon – probably not until it’s finished its initial run on AMC. With the last episode expected in early December, Canadians might find it shortly after on Netflix, alongside the previous nine seasons of The Walking Dead (CND$9.99 a month for their entry-level plan), or via Amazon Prime Video, where currently all five seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are available to stream (CND$7.99 per month, after the 30-day free trial).

Don’t despair however if you're an American in Toronto just as The Walking Dead: World Beyond drops new episodes. Simply download the best VPN and you can enjoy the show just as if you were at home.