How to watch The Tomorrow War online: stream the new Amazon Original movie from anywhere today

He outwitted deadly dinosaurs in Jurassic World and battled an intergalactic warlord in Avengers: Endgame. Now Chris Pratt is back to save the planet as a teacher and family man sent into the future to prevent aliens from annihilating the human race. Below we detail how to watch The Tomorrow War online today with an Amazon Prime subscription – and for FREE if you’re a new customer.

How to watch The Tomorrow War online Release date: July 2, 2021 Director: Chris McKay Stars: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Sam Richardson, Keith Powers. Run time: 2hr 18 mins Rating: PG-13 Stream: watch FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Civilians rather than superheroes saving the day feels timely given the centrality of essential workers in the fight against Covid-19. In The Tomorrow War, soldiers from the future appear in the present to announce that, thirty years from now, we’re fighting an inhuman enemy and perilously close to becoming extinct.

Among those recruited are Dan Forester (Chris Pratt), who travels to the year 2051 for the sake of his young daughter. He’s joined by his estranged father James (a kick-ass J. K. Simmons), Col. Muri Forester, (The Predator actress Yvonne Strahovski), fellow civilian and comic relief Charlie (Veep star Sam Richardson), and Keith Powers as Major Greenwood – among many others enlisted to repel the alien invasion.

Heralding the live-action debut of director Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War looks to be an epic science-fiction movie packed with action, emotion, and out-of-this-world special effects. Put another way, if you’re a fan of Jurassic Park, The Terminator, or Independence Day, you should love this film.

Read on below as we detail how to watch The Tomorrow War online and start streaming this highly-anticipated Amazon Original from anywhere now.

How to watch The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video for FREE

How to watch The Tomorrow War from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself abroad in a country where the service isn't available, or you can't get access the same content available back home, that's probably due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Tomorrow War online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More from Amazon Prime: