How to watch The Third Day: stream the new Jude Law show online from anywhere

“Most people are scared of pain. They don’t know how warm it can be”. Osea Island publican Mrs Martin directs this foreboding nugget of wisdom at day tripper Sam in The Third Day, a grieving father who finds himself cut off from the mainland just as the islanders’ seasonal celebrations get underway. Eeek, and indeed ARGH! Comprising three distinct ‘chapters’ – the Jude Law-starring “Summer”, the live-performance of “Autumn”, and the Naomie Harris-led “Winter” – The Third Day will be broadcast over six weeks, and promises shocks, twists, and thrills aplenty. Read on as we detail how to watch The Third Day online from anywhere, and immerse yourself in this exciting new miniseries.

The Third Day cheat sheet The series premieres on HBO in the US on Monday, September 14 at 9pm ET/PT, and is available through Sky Atlantic to UK viewers from Tuesday, September 15. It comprises six hour-long episodes, broadcast at the same time each week, and includes a one-off live performance which will air on October 03 in the UK via Sky Arts (and online elsewhere). US viewers can register to HBO Max for $14.99 a month and stream episodes as they become available, after their 7-day free trial.

Created by Dennis Kelly (Channel 4’s Utopia) and Felix Barrett, The Third Day is an ambitious undertaking. It’s a co-production between Sky Studios, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, HBO, and British theatre company Punchdrunk, of which Barrett is founder and Artistic Director. The latter’s immersive storytelling is central to the show’s “Autumn” instalment: a live performance filmed in London in one continuous take. This unique approach will draw viewers closer to the dramatic events of Osea Island, blurring the series’ already tenuous divide between fantasy and reality. It sounds like The Wicker Man LIVE!, and that can only be a good thing.

There’s a bevy of British talent involved. Marc Munden directed the three “Summer” episodes, in which the arrival of Sam (Jude Law) is precipitated by a past family tragedy. Emily Watson and Paddy Considine, playing Mrs and Mr. Martin, offer shelter and solace to their guest, and Alien: Covenant star Katherine Waterston is the enchanting Jess, provocatively asking Sam questions like “when was the last time you really let go?” Meanwhile the concluding trio of “Winter” episodes were directed by Philippa Lowthorpe. In them, Naomie Harris (Moonlight) plays Helen, a headstrong mother travelling to the island with her to children in tow: looking for answers yet endangered by the islander’s idiosyncratic ways. She laments that “this has been a really tough year” – which in 2020 feels like a very timely sentiment.

Prepare for the return of Event TV as this innovative new miniseries reaches screens across the globe. We detail how to watch The Third Day online from anywhere below, so don’t miss a moment of the cutting-edge drama.

How to watch The Third Day online from outside your country

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, international travel restrictions have loosened and work and leisure trips abroad are increasingly likely. So, if you’re on holiday when The Third Day is broadcast, chances are regional restrictions will prevent you from streaming content from your preferred VOD platform.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch movies and TV shows live and on-demand no matter where you’re located. This simple bit of kit changes your IP address, overcoming geo-blocks and allowing you to access film and TV content from anywhere.

How to watch The Third Day online in the US

Cable subscribers with HBO access can watch The Third Day at 9pm ET/PT every Monday from September 14, with the final episode airing on October 19. However, details as to where to stream the ‘live’ “Autumn” episode aren’t clear right now, although we anticipate it should be made available after its initial UK broadcast on October 03. If you’ve cut the cord recently, don’t fret. HBO’s brand-spanking new OD service HBO Max will be releasing episodes at the same time as they’re broadcast. It’s jam-packed full of content: over 10,000 hours of programming, old and new HBO shows like The Wire and Lovecraft Country, and an all-you-can-eat entertainment buffet courtesy of WarnerMedia. If their $14.99 price tag seems a little steep, you’ll be tempted by their latest promotion: a monthly $11.99 subscription fixed for twelve months (offer valid between now and September 25). Alternatively, you can take advantage of their 7 Day Free Trial, but in either instance you can cancel at any time without any fuss. Existing subscribers to HBO Now or HBO cable might be eligible for HBO Max free of charge and not know it yet. Check here if you think that applies to you. As previously mentioned, if you’re out of the country when The Third Day is uploaded to your VOD platform, downloading a VPN will mean you can watch it wherever you are: keeping you clued up on the island’s bizarre intrigues.

How to watch The Third Day online in the UK

This creepy Brit-centric miniseries will be available to UK viewers via Sky Atlantic. Episodes are broadcast the day after their US debut, starting from Tuesday September 15 at 9pm and concluding October 20. However, the one-off, Felix Barrett directed “Autumn” episode will be shown live on the Sky Arts channel, rather than Sky Atlantic, on Saturday October 03. If you’re a cable-less, cutting-edge hipster, you’ll want to pick the Entertainment Pass from streaming platform Now TV to watch this ground-breaking TV series. For £9.99 you’ll get access to over 300 boxsets (including Big Little Lies, Watchmen, and The Walking Dead) and exclusive Sky Originals. Plus, there’s a week-long free trial to entice new customers. Hoping for a holiday somewhere sunny? You can capitalize on those ‘travel corridors’ AND enjoy The Third Day as it airs with a VPN like ExpressVPN – just check the government advice before you travel.

How to watch The Third Day online in Canada

Bell Media-owned streaming service Crave has exclusive rights to HBO shows in Canada, so it’s the only place you’ll find The Third Day online. Just select the Movies + HBO package at CND$19.98 per month (plus tax) to get access. Despite being twice the amount of the entry-level plan, Movies + HBO provides simultaneous US access to the latest HBO programming and Hollywood movies. There’s also a tidy 7-Day Free Trial for new subscribers too. Canadians venturing South of the border or beyond for business or leisure will find Crave inaccessible due to geo-blocks. If you don’t want to register to a new platform like HBO Max while in the country – you’d need a local payment method anyway – then purchasing a VPN will let you connect to Crave back home, and watch The Third Day as episodes become available.

How to watch The Third Day online in Australia