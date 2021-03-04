How to watch The Real World Homecoming reunion: stream Paramount Plus from anywhere

The original cast members from the very first season of The Real World, MTV's groundbreaking reality TV series, have reunited in the very same New York SoHo loft that helped catapult them into the public eye all the way back in 1992. Read on as we explain how to watch The Real World Homecoming reunion online and stream the new Paramount Plus launch exclusive wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch The Real World Homecoming reunion When: Thursdays from March 4 Stream now: Paramount Plus (US-only) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

As it did nearly 30 years ago, everything starts out with hugs and pleasantries, but it isn't long before they stop being polite and start getting real. Norman was The Real World's first openly gay cast member, and the Homecoming series sees him open up on what he went through on the show and after it, including a heartbreaking segment on how he was abandoned by many of his friends.

One of the elements of the original show that would be most uncomfortable to watch today was Kevin's candid thoughts and perspectives on issues of race and discrimination, over which he clashed courageously with numerous housemates, most memorably Julie and Becky.

Without giving too much away, all these years later and in today's social climate, not everyone is seeing eye-to-eye. Julie, Heather and Andre are also back - and yes, Andre's hair is still magnificent - but Eric Nies is only appearing via video link, for reasons that will become clear during the series.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch The Real World Homecoming: New York online - stream every episode of the Real World reunion on Paramount Plus from anywhere today.

How to watch The Real World Homecoming reunion from outside your country

For those of you abroad when The Real World reunion lands, you’ll be unable to watch the Real World Homecoming due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream The Real World Homecoming: New York online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Real World reunion from abroad

How to watch The Real World Homecoming reunion: stream on Paramount Plus in the US

The Real World Homecoming: New York is one of the launch titles for the newly rebranded Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. Episode 1 of the Real World reunion drops onto the streaming service on Thursday, March 4, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis. Formerly known as CBS All Access, a subscription to great value Paramount Plus can be had from just $5.99 a month. The service will feature new originals and be home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise, not to mention the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can take the same subscription services they pay for at home with them wherever they are - all you need is a reliable VPN.