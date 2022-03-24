How to watch the Pokémon Unite March Finals this weekend

Audio player loading…

The Pokémon Unite Championship Series March Finals will soon be upon us. This weekend, teams from across 10 regions will compete for tournament points, entry into next month’s Finals, and a place in the 2022 World Championships.

16 teams from each region will be going head-to-head, fighting to keep their place in the tournament and to win cash prizes. The four finalists from last month’s regional stand-offs will be competing, alongside those teams that made it through March’s qualifier rounds.

In a change from February’s Finals, however, teams will also be competing for entry into next month’s Aeos Cup, a special tournament that will award more Championship Points needed to gain entry into the 2022 Pokémon World Championships.

How to watch the Pokémon Unite Championship Series March Finals

You’ll be able to watch select matches from the Pokémon Unite March Finals across this coming weekend in a series of online streams. Each one will last for approximately four to eight hours, and give you the digital equivalent of front-row seats to the top teams.

Watch out, though, the Finals' broadcast times differ by region. The event will kick off in Japan and Korea first, before making its way to the rest of the world. Check out the full list of broadcast times by region at the bottom of this page. You’ll be able to watch them all on the regional Pokémon Unite Twitch and YouTube channels.

Or, watch the English-language events right here with the video below.