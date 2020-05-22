How to watch The Match: live stream the Tiger vs Phil / Manning vs Brady golf online from anywhere

Just one week after golf made a triumphant return to TV with Driving Relief, another star-studded round is set to be played this Sunday - and the rivalries you'll see on display today are as fierce as they come. Here's how to watch The Match: Champions for Charity live - stream The Match 2 online and see Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady golf it out from anywhere in the world.

The Match: Champions for Charity cheat sheet The Match 2 tees-off at 3pm ET/12pm ET on Sunday, May 21. Coverage is scheduled for 2pm to 7pm ET in the US on TBS, TNT, HLN and TruTV - so any Sling TV package has you covered.

The Match 2 is the spiritual successor to Tiger and Phil's first skins clash back in November 2018, which saw Mickelson take home the full $9 million purse after an epic 22-hole shootout.

Today's bounty is all going to Covid-19 relief efforts, though, and charities like the American Red Cross and Save Small Business - a minimum of $10 million will be donated with the potential for that figure to be significantly increased.

Even more intriguingly, today's round is a pro-am PGA event where Woods and Mickelson will be playing alongside NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. The star quarterback duo both play golf to a very good standard, boasting single-digit handicaps, and will be bringing a taste of their AFC rivalry to the fairways this weekend.

It's impossible to make a prediction on this front, but Peyton may finally have the - upper-hand over TB12 - having retired five years ago, the Tennessee native is likely to have spent more time on the course than Brady, who was busy adding another three Super Bowl rings over the same period.

Fully up-to-speed? Great - here's how to watch The Match 2 and live stream Tiger vs Phil and Brady vs Manning online from anywhere today. Thanks to CNN, it even looks like it will be FREE to stream in some countries.

For another sporting legend, see how to watch The Last Dance online

How to watch The Match 2 from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country The Match live stream options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch the same high-quality golf feed you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up and are really easy to use.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE.

View Deal

The Match live stream: watch Peyton and Tiger vs Phil and Brady online

Coverage of the match is schedule for 2pm to 7pm ET in the US, with the first drives set to be hit at 3pm - that's 12pm PT and 1pm CT. Those with cable are absolutely sorted, as TBS, TNT, HLN and TruTV are all showing The Match 2 today If you haven't got cable, there's also an easy way to watch The Match live today. It's courtesy of Sling TV, which offers TBS as part of its Sling Blue package and TNT as part of Sling Orange - both cost just $20 for the first month and are currently bundles with 30-days worth of FREE Showtime. Alternatively, you can always take advantage of the FREE 1-week trial currently being offered on Hulu + Live TV packages, which includes access to the golf. If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a stateside location - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.

How to watch The Match: live stream in the UK for FREE

UK golf fans used to getting their fix through Sky Sports may be surprised that the network's Sky Sports Golf channel isn't hosting The Match today. Instead, Turner network broadcast exclusivity means that it'll be shown on CNN in the UK, with coverage starting at 8pm BST. The good news is that CNN International can be watched online for free in the UK - so you can live stream The Match 2 without paying a penny. Anyone from the UK currently abroad can watch Tiger vs Phil and live stream the Match like they would at home by getting a VPN and following our instructions above.

How to live stream The Match 2 in Canada

Golf fans in Canada are also at the mercy of CNN, but fortunately its CNNgo online streaming platform gives you access to all of the network's channels. Specifically, you'll need to tune in to CNN International - tee-off is scheduled for 3pm ET/12pm PT, as in the US - and you'll have to sign-up by providing details of your cable provider. Remember, if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch Tiger vs Phil / Brady vs Manning: live stream The Match today

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage around is generally available through Kayo Sports - a great over-the-top streaming service that offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, courtesy of partnerships with big name pay TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. However, in this case...it's CNN or bust. The international version of the channel offers live streaming on its website, so you should be able to watch The Match: Tiger vs Phil 2 online today. As ever, Aussies abroad wanting to tune in to the streaming services they use at home can turn to a VPN and reconnect to coverage from Down Under in a matter of minutes.

The Match format: how is Tiger vs Phil and Manning vs Brady being played?

The Match 2 is Best Ball Four-Ball on the front 9 (all players play every shot, best score wins), followed by a Modified Alternate Shot format on the back 9 - where both players tee-off and then select a ball to play on an alternate basis from there.

If that sounds straightforward, don't be fooled - as well as each hole being contested for the attached 'skin' (prize money), there's also a series of additional challenges that can be completed to raise even more money for charity.

One of these is a 'one-club challenge' on the par-4 fifth, where Woods and Mickelson will have to play the hole with a single stick - the 4-iron and 6-iron are popular choices because of the way they combine loft and distance, ut they'll really hope they stay out of the sand. A whopping $25 million will also be awarded to charity in the event of a hole-in-one.

A final wrinkle is the venue: the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. It's Woods' home course, so the 15-time Major winner likely has a degree of advantage - something not lost on Phil Mickleson, who's already indulged in some playful banter, saying he's relishing the chance to take down Tiger in his own backyard.