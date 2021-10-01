How to watch The Many Saints of Newark online where you are

Perhaps the greatest TV series ever made, The Sopranos (1999-2007) won dozens of awards and cemented HBO’s reputation as a producer of impeccably crafted drama. Now, 14 years after we said goodbye to the dysfunctional mafia family, this feature-length film takes us back to 1960s New Jersey to chart the making of made man Tony Soprano. Below we explain how to watch The Many Saints of Newark online, available to stream with an ‘Ad-Free’ HBO Max subscription.

Watch The Many Saints of Newark online Release date: Friday, October 1, 2021 Director: Alan Taylor Cast: Michael Gandolfini, Vera Farmiga, Leslie Odom Jr., Ray Liotta, Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal. Run time: 2 hours Rating: R Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

Co-written by Lawrence Konner and series creator David Case, the film is a fascinating origin story and thrilling period piece too. Set in New Jersey during the 1960s and ‘70s, it centers around Tony’s revered uncle Richard “Dick” Multisanti (Alessandro Nivola), whose efforts to raise a family while being part of a crime syndicate takes place against a backdrop of gang warfare and racial tension, which erupts in the deadly Newark riots of 1967.

In an ingenious bit of casting, Michael Gandolfini – the late James Gandolfini’s son – plays the young Tony Soprano, while cinematic bad boy Ray Liotta is Dick’s father Aldo and his incarcerated twin brother Sal. Leslie Odom Jr (award-nominated for One Night in Miami) features as Harold McBrayer, the head of a rival African American gang, while Vera Farmiga is Tony’s overbearing mother Livia, whose uncanny resemblance to the mafioso’s future wife Carmella just confirms his troubling mommy issues.

So, who made Tony Soprano? This crime prequel provides an enthralling and highly entertaining answer. Read on below as we explain how to watch The Many Saints of Newark online now.

How to watch The Many Saints of Newark online in the US

How did the teen Tony become the head of New Jersey’s DiMeo crime family? You can find out from Friday, October 1 when this full-throttle prequel to The Sopranos comes to HBO Max. As with previous Warner Brother 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31-day period. There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch The Many Saints of Newark online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter. But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months. And there are often excellent deals for new subscribers available, so keep an eye out. You stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

How to watch The Many Saints of Newark across the rest of the world

Only in the US can you stream The Many Saints of Newark currently, as international territories are required to wait until the end of the film’s theatrical run before viewing it elsewhere – roughly about 4 months.

Whadayagunnado? Well, it’s currently having a theatrical run in the UK, having recently been released on September 22, while Canadian fans of the New Jersey-set drama can watch it from October 1, the same day as their American neighbors.

Its cinema debut in Australia, however, won’t be until November 4: in all likelihood due to the widespread state of lockdown there at the moment caused by Covid.

As to whether The Many Saints of Newark will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories? Many past 2021 Warner Brothers movies released on HBO Max – for example, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as premium video on demand (PVOD) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store.

So, while we can’t say for certain, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for The Many Saints of Newark.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

As well as instant access to new Warner Bros. blockbusters – Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic Dune is up next on October 22 – you’ll get over 13,000 hours of prime content: choice picks from the Warner Bros. archive and subsidiary companies like New Line Cinema, Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpieces, DC Entertainment blockbusters like Wonder Woman: 1984

And – the clue's in the name – watch every iconic HBO series ever made. Enjoy The Sopranos, Euphoria, Mare of Easttown and The Wire, plus all 10 seasons of iconic sitcom Friends, addictive HBO Max Originals like Gossip Girl, and so much more.