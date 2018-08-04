How to watch the Kovalev vs Alvarez fight: live stream the boxing online from anywhere

Where and when is the Kovalev vs Alvarez fight?
What date is it? The Sergey Kovalev vs Eleider Alvarez fight is set to take place on Saturday, August 4
What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT (or early Sunday morning 3AM BST / 7:30AM IST / 6AM GST / 10AM SGT)
Where is it? Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City
You're looking to watch the big Kovalev vs Alvarez fight, right? If you are, you're in the perfect place to find a great live stream so you can tune into the WBO light heavyweight title fight.
Perhaps it won't be the greatest boxing match you'll watch this year, but it's one of the most exciting one over the next few weeks where the defending champion Sergey Kovalev is planning to fend off Eleider Alvarez for a second time.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City is playing host to the big fight. But below we'll talk you through the options for tuning into the fight - if you're outside the US it doesn't look good - and it may be you need to use a VPN service to find the best way to live stream the fight.
How to watch the boxing from absolutely anywhere with a VPN
Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Kovalev vs Alvarez fight online in English speaking countries. If there is no official broadcast option in your country, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPN servicess currently available:
1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)
This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN
2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming.
3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video
How to watch Kovalev vs Alvarez: US stream
HBO is hosting the fight exclusively in the US
Do you have HBO in your normal cable package? If so, you'll be able to tune into the fight at 10PM ET / 7pm PT on your TV. There's also the possibility you'll be able to live stream it too. Bear in mind this service may just be for replays though - this is one of the first fights hosted by HBO, and it's not yet clear what the provider's policy on this is.
Those with HBO Go will be able to watch it on their phone and tablet if they're away from their main TV. That costs $15 a month, and there's the possibility of using a VPN to access this but you'll need to have a credit or debit card that's registered in the US.
How to live stream Kovalev vs Alvarez fight in the UK
Alas, you won't be able to watch this fight easily in the UK. The normal streaming services for boxing don't seem to think it's worth showing Kovalev vs Alvarez.
If you really want to stay up until 3AM to see the start of the fight, you're best off using a VPN to watch the fight live. To do that, choose one of our VPN recommendations and pair it with one of the other streams on this page.
How to watch Kovalev vs Alvarez in Australia
Just like the UK, you won't be able to watch this fight through an official provider if you live in Australia.
You have two choices: you can either miss out on the fight altogether (no thanks!) or you can use a VPN and combine it with the streams we've got on this page so you can watch it live.
