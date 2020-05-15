How to watch The Great online: stream the new Hulu show from anywhere

New Hulu Originals are coming thick and fast and this historical comedy drama is the latest to hit the streaming service. Read on to find out how to watch The Great online from anywhere in the world, including for free where possible.

The Great cheat sheet The Great is a 10 episode miniseries available in full in the US on Hulu from Friday, May 15th. The great value streaming service starts at just $5.99 a month and there's currently a FREE 30-day trial on offer.

A satirical take on the reign of Catherine the Great and her odious husband Peter, it stars Maleficent's Elle Fanning as the long-reigning Russian ruler and Nicholas Hoult (Skins, X-Men: Days of Future Past) as her partner in crime.

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara (‘The Favourite’), The Great follows Catherine as she rises to become one of Europe’s most powerful monarchs, having arrived in Russia as a German outsider.

Seemingly playing hard and loose with recorded events, it promises a darkly fun, fictionalised version of her ascent - with Katherine out to kill her husband and take the throne for herself after realising the depths of his depravity.

Alongside Fanning and Hoult, there's a strong supporting cast with Sacha Dhawan, who plays The Master in Doctor Who, Bohemian Rhapsody’s Gwilym Lee, and Charity Wakefield (Jack Whitehall’s sister in Bounty Hunters).

Here's how to watch The Great and stream every episode of the new Hulu show online for free no matter where you on the planet.

How to watch The Great episodes from outside your country

If you're looking to watch The Great but find yourself abroad during the lockdown, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch the show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Great no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch munching your favorite takeout.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch The Great from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Great for FREE in the US

The Great is a Hulu Original and will therefore be offered exclusively on the streaming platform, with all 10 episodes set to made available on the service from Friday May 15 (they usually drop in the early hours of the morning at around 3am ET). Hulu plans are available from just $5.99 a month that will allow you to watch the show. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, which means you could conceivably watch nearly all ten episodes of the show for free. For the ultimate value, though, bag a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports. Plus, Hulu lets you add on additional channels to its core service - everything from HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks - so it really is a legit alternative to cable and a cord-cutters dream. A final benefit of Hulu is that you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that free Hulu trial today. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch The Great just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Great for free online in the UK

It's a bit of a coup for Starz and its streaming service StarzPlay, which have first dibs on The Great in the UK. Channel 4 will also broadcast the show in 2020, but StarzPlay will have all episodes of The Great available to watch from Thursday, June 18. The StarzPlay app is available to download on your Android and Apple device and is also available on most Android TVs as well as being compatible with Google Chromecast. You can also watch StarzPlay content through Amazon Prime Video. The service costs just £4.99 per month (on top of the cost of a Prime subscription) and allows you to stream on up to four devices simultaneously. There's a FREE trial on offer via Prime Video.

How to watch The Great in Australia

TV fans in Australia are in luck, as all 10 episodes of The Great are set to be made available Down Under on Saturday, May 16 via Stan. The streaming service offers three different tiers: Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium, with the big difference being 4K is only available via the $17 per month Premium plan. If you don't mind watching The Great in 1080p then the Basic plan for $10 per month looks the better bet. Stan is currently offering a 30 day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself and work your way through all of The Great without potentially paying a penny. If you happen to be abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching The Great like you normally would back home, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch The Great online in Canada

Canadians looking to watch the show are being provided for by Amazon Prime Video, which is set to make all episodes available on the streaming platform from May 16. Access to the Prime Video platform in Canada is free with an Amazon Prime membership. A subscription costs $7.99 a month or $79/year but there's a 30-day free trial to figure out if it's worth your money.