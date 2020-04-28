How to watch The Flash: stream season 6 online from anywhere

It's been quite a year in Central City as Barry Allen and the rest of Team Flash continue to fight for the greater good. Now, the action is set to come to a head as the current run of the hit CW show winds down - here's how to watch The Flash season 6 and stream every episode online from anywhere in the world.

The Flash season 6 cheat sheet The Flash season 6 premiered on October 8, 2019 in the US, where it's shown on The CW, a free-to-air channel that can be easily streamed on Hulu in many parts of America. It has already been renewed for a seventh season, which is likely to be released in late-2020, depending on the coronavirus.

Originally an Arrow spin-off, The Flash was the second show to launch as part of the Arrowverse and stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, a nerdy forensic scientist with the Central City police force who wakes up after being struck by lightning with superhuman speed.

Soon after, he assembles his iconic red costume and becomes the superhero comic book fans will immediately recognize as The Flash. We don't want to spoil things, as The Flash is one of the absolute best superhero shows going right now and was central to this year's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, so we'll leave it at that for now.

But we will say that with over 120 episodes aired to date, The Flash is ideal for binge-viewing if you're stuck at home under lockdown - so allow us to explain how to watch The Flash season 6 online and stream the series no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch The Flash on Netflix?

Yes, but only if you have access to Netflix Canada.

It's the one major country where all six seasons of The Flash can be streamed on the popular service, which is great news for those living in the Great White North - and terrible news if you happen to be anywhere else, as geo-blocking will almost certainly prevent you from watching the shows and movies you normally would at home.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution - using a VPN. This clever bit of software allows you re-point your computer back to a location in Canada so you can stream your local Netflix catalogue just like you would from the comfort of your couch.

Of the many options, our testers rate ExpressVPN as the best option due to its ease of use, fast speeds, and security features - and better still, you can get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE if you signup to ExpressVPN today.

Allow us to explain more.

How to watch The Flash from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch The Flash online may find themselves unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions. Yes, we're aware that most of us aren't going anywhere in the near future, but global travel will one day resume and, god forbid, you may even be stuck abroad during these difficult times.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths and every new episode of The Flash no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch The Flash season 6 online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Flash online for free in the US

Free-to-air channel The CW is the home of The Flash and other Arrowverse shows in the US, which means you're spoilt for choice when it comes to watching it online ahead of the season 6 finale on April 21 - the airtime is still to be confirmed at time of writing. If you're bang up to date, then you can watch The Flash for free online via The CW website - only a handful of the latest episodes are available, but it's a great option for those already into the show. In general, The CW can be watched live via Hulu in much of the country - grab a FREE 1-week trial to figure out if it's right for you - binge on some of the best Hulu shows without paying a penny! However, those looking to get to know Central City from scratch may want to consider Netflix, which hosts the first five seasons of The Flash and is great value for money, with basic access priced at just $9 a month. As before, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch The Flash and access all the content you pay for just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Flash online in the UK

Sky has the rights to The Flash and other Arrowverse shows like Arrow and Supergirl in the UK, with the second half of The Flash season 6 having started on Tuesday, March 31 at 8pm BST. It's airing on Sky One, where it will hold the same weekly slot for the rest of its current run. This means that Sky subscribers can watch The Flash season 6 via the Sky Go app, which is available to them at no extra charge on Android, iOS and PC/Mac devices. The only catch is that anyone new to the series will find only season 4 and 5 are available to watch on-demand. Those who don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky contact aren't left behind, either, as they can snap up a superb value NOW TV Entertainment pass - it costs just £8.99 a month and there's even a FREE 7-day trial on offer right now. Like Sky Go, you'll get new Flash season 6 episodes to watch just after they drop on Sky and seasons 4 and 5 in full on-demand. As a result, anyone wanting to watch The Flash from the start will need to buy seasons 1, 2 and 3 outright. You can do these on a number of major digital content platforms, but the one most people are likely to be familiar with is Amazon Prime Video, where seasons cost £19.99 to buy in HD and individual episodes are priced at £2.49 a pop if you want to see if The Flash is up your street. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

Watch The Flash online in Australia

The Flash season 6 is aired on Foxtel in Australia and that means fans of the show can make use of the handy Foxtel Now (PC/Mac/web) and Foxtel Go (Android and iOS) streaming apps to watch the Crisis on Infinite Earths special and every other episode - Foxtel Now being a standalone streaming option for those who don't want the commitment of a pay TV package. Those after the first four seasons of The Flash need look no further than Stan, the VoD service that features a whole host of top programming - and a FREE 30-day trial to boot. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching The Flash like you normally would, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch The Flash online in Canada

Canadians have it good when it comes to streaming The Flash online, as all six seasons are available on the country's version of Netflix. Netflix Canada is priced at just CA$9.99, making it one of the cheapest ways in the world to watch The Flash and Crisis on Infinite Earths. Can't watch The Flash on Netflix Canada as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally be able to stream.