How to watch Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race 2018 live stream

How to watch Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race 2018 Today's race starts at 5.31pm, with live coverage on BBC One from 3.50pm, with viewers on the BBC Sport app and connected TVs also able to tune in, as well as visitors to the BBC website.

This afternoon sees one of the most iconic sporting events of the year as Oxford take on Cambridge in the 2018 Boat Race.

The annual rowing contest between the dark and light blues is one of the prestige match-ups in the British sporting calendar, and typically draws thousands of spectators to the banks of London's Thames to catch the action.

Cambridge will be looking to break a four-year losing streak in this year's race, a run which has brought Oxford within touching distance of the lead in the overall standings, which currently stand at 82-80 to the Light Blues.

The race is being shown live on BBC One, but if you can't get to a TV, there is another way to catch the action online.

If you've not managed to bag a spot on the Thames, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the Boat Race 2018 action online wherever you are in the world.

(Image: © TheBoatRace)

How to watch Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race 2018 in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK and if you have a TV licence, then BBC iPlayer is where you should go for the Boat Race 2018; you may be asked to register for free in order to watch it though but it is a doddle and once you do it, you can enjoy it almost anywhere: on your mobile, your media player, tablet, your web browser, streaming device, gaming console, TV, cable and satellite operators etc.

(Image: © TheBoatRace)

How to watch Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race 2018 outside of the UK in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch Oxford v Cambridge, you won't be able to access live coverage without using a VPN.

Luckily, TechRadar is here to tell you all you need to know about VPN, including some of our top choices - read on for more....

How to watch Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race 2018 online using a VPN

This is the best way to watch the Boat Race 2018 online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the Boat Race 2018 online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN : SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the Boat Race.

Where can I watch the Boat Race 2018 using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Boat Race 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

