How to watch the Better Call Saul season 5 finale online for free anywhere

Better Call Saul season 5 has been one of the best things on TV in recent months and it's all been building towards tonight's big finale. Read on as we tell you how to watch Better Call Saul season 5 online from anywhere.

Better Call Saul season 5 finale: time and date Better Call Saul season 5 has aired every Monday at 9pm ET on AMC in the US and that's still the case with tonight's season finale. AMC is a cable channel but it's available to watch for free for a limited time thanks to Sling TV's Happy Hour promotion. Thereafter, Better Call Saul lands on Netflix the following day in a number of markets around the world including the UK and Canada.

It's the prequel to Breaking Bad, which is widely regarded as one of best TV series of all-time. More specifically, Better Call Saul is the origin story of crooked lawyer Saul Goodman.

During episode five, fans saw Kim's career at risk and Jimmy making a dangerous plan. But episode six will see Kim trying to put a stop to Jimmy's plans - however it will be too late and both of them will get caught.

Ready for the final chapter in season 5? Keep reading to find out how you can watch Better Call Saul season finale anywhere for free tonight.

Watch the Better Call Saul season finale online from outside your country

While many US cable subscribers will find it easy to watch the Better Call Saul season 5 finale online thanks to AMC's website and app, it gets a bit more complicated if you find yourself abroad and want to tune in to the latest episode live on Monday nights, rather than having to wait until Tuesday - by which time, the internet is obviously overrun with spoilers.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Better Call Saul season 5, episode 10 online live as it airs, no matter where you are. This simple bit of kit changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the sofa getting your lockdown on.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch the Better Call Saul season finale from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Better Call Saul season 5 finale online for free it the US

The Better Call Saul season 5 finale airs tonight at 9pm ET / 6pm PT in the US on AMC. Those wanting to watch the show live who might not have a cable package that includes AMC can take advantage of TV streaming services to tune in and stream Better Call Saul online. The most tempting offer right now is Sling TV, which normally offers AMC as part of its great value Orange package, which costs just $20 a month for the first month. Better still, its limited time Happy Hour promotion is showing content for FREE every night from 5pm to midnight US Eastern time. Other ways to watch AMC and stream the Better Call Saul season 5 finale are below - and remember, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch just as if you were at home.

Offering access to more than 100 channels including AMC, FuboTV costs just $54.99 a month but you can bag a free trial first to see if it's right for you. Based on our experience, it's a particularly good option for fans of top TV shows like Better Call Saul who also love sports, as FuboTV offers quality Premier League live streams plus NBA coverage, NFL games and much more. AMC Premiere: AMC's paid-for app lets you watch episodes of shows like Better Call Saul live and ad-free on most major devices and can be had for just $4.99 a month. You'll need to confirm your TV provider to sign-up, but provided you can do that, there's usually a free trial available for eligible customers.

AMC's paid-for app lets you watch episodes of shows like Better Call Saul live and ad-free on most major devices and can be had for just $4.99 a month. You'll need to confirm your TV provider to sign-up, but provided you can do that, there's usually a free trial available for eligible customers. Amazon Prime Video : Buy individual episodes of Better Call Saul in HD for just $2.99 a pop - or grab yourself all of season 5 for a mere $24.99. Just remember that you won't be able to watch the new Better Call Saul episode until Tuesday, after AMC has aired it live on Monday night.

: Buy individual episodes of Better Call Saul in HD for just $2.99 a pop - or grab yourself all of season 5 for a mere $24.99. Just remember that you won't be able to watch the new Better Call Saul episode until Tuesday, after AMC has aired it live on Monday night. YouTube TV: It's a hefty $44.99 but that price gets you access to over 70 channels including AMC, so the latest episodes of Better Call Saul season 5 will be at your fingertips every Tuesday after they've aired live on Monday night.

Watch the Better Call Saul season finale online in the UK

Netflix users will be able to stream the latest episode every Tuesday, while those who don't have a subscription to the service can buy individual episodes or the entire season via Amazon Prime Video. UK nationals who live elsewhere and find themselves away from their country of residence when the Better Call Saul season finale lands on those platforms can grab a VPN and stream episodes from a different country.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 5 in Australia

TV fans in Australia can take advantage of streaming service Stan to watch every Better Call Saul season 5 episode once it lands including the finale. It offers a free 30-day trial so you can decide if it's right for you and offers a wide array of other quality shows including Billions, Dexter, The Loudest Voice and The Handmaid's Tale - plus a load of movies for good measure. If you already subscribe to Stan but find yourself outside of Australia for the next episode of Better Call Saul, don't forget you can use a VPN and watch from wherever you are in the world.

Stream Better Call Saul season 5 finale: how to watch in Canada