How to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart online anywhere and for free

One of the biggest reality shows has only just wrapped up its latest full season and already a new special is airing. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart online no matter where you are in the world.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart cheat sheet The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is shown in the US on ABC every Monday from 8pm ET and PT, or 7pm CT. You can stream the show every week live at ABC online, while for pure cord-cutters the Hulu + Live TV package looks like a good bet - and there's a FREE one-week trial so you can see if it's right for you.

Starting off with 20 singles all looking to find love through music, the new show combines the best of The Bachelor and Bachelorette drama with elements of popular music competition shows.

Running over six weeks, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is something of a fill-in for the The Bachelorette season 16, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

In its place, we now have episode 2 of the spin-off to look forward to, with the guys set to give out their roses - so some of the women will be leaving the show in what promises to the first big bit of drama in the show.

There's also a dizzying line-up of celebrity judges and performers set to grace Listen to Your Heart, includin Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, Taye Diggs, Bachelor stalwart Chris Lane, and Shaggy.

Read on for how to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart online for free - and from anywhere.

How to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart online from outside your country

If you happen to be away from home at this tricky time, don't despair. You can easily keep up with the latest Bachelor spin-off from nearly anywhere, despite the pesky geo-blocking many services impose to region-lock content.

The solution to this comes in the form of a VPN, which changes your IP address so that you can access your favorite shows just like you would at home, including The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting, music, and romance that the new series has to offer.

How to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart online in the US for free

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy the most recent episode of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart on ABC each Monday night from 8pm ET and PT - or 7pm CT. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to ABC programming. Each platform comes with a free trial period, usually of around 7-days, and as we've said before we think the Hulu + Live TV package is probably the best option for most people, especially when you consider its FREE one-week trial. Other trustworthy options include:

AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.

: Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream. YouTube TV : $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of The Bachelor can be watched On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code.

: $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of The Bachelor can be watched On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code. Amazon Prime Video: You can buy the most recent episodes of The Bachelor without being registered to Amazon Prime ($1.99 for SD quality). Additionally, the ABC app can be downloaded to Android devices (Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Xbox 360) at no cost, but you'll need to enter your cable provider credentials. Be aware that ABC's live broadcasts are only available in select markets.

How to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart online in Canada

Citytv is showing episodes of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart in line with the US, so weekly Monday nights at 8pm ET and PT. Its online platform also allows you to watch the show live and to catch-up with previous episodes for free...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first.

Brits are still stuck in the past when it comes to watching new episodes of The Bachelor live. Season 24's UK release date has still to be announced, and the Listen to Your Heart spin-off is equally up in the air. A handful of older episodes from season 23 are available on ITVBe, but that's it. However, anyone from countries like the US or Canada where it is possible to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart can simply grab a VPN as described above and stream episodes just like you would at home. Note that a credit card registered to the country that service is based in may be required to sign-up.

Can you watch The Bachelor in Australia?