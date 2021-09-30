How to watch Station 19 season 5 online: stream from anywhere

911, what’s your emergency? If you’re having a crisis because you can’t find all the information you need about the new season of Station 19, don’t worry. We’re here to let you know how to watch Station 19 season 5 online and stream the latest episodes from anywhere.

The ABC action-drama is the network’s second highest rated scripted series, coming in behind Grey’s Anatomy. The spin off show of the long running medical drama has proved popular so it's back with a bang for season 5, answering all of our wishes.

Station 19 isn’t one to shy away from important issues, tackling sex trafficking, the pandemic and racial injustice in the past, so what can we expect this time around? Well, it looks like relationships will be put through the wringer after Andy blames Sullivan for Maya’s dismissal - who herself is navigating life as a newlywed after being fired at her wedding. Vic and Theo continue to hit it off but where does Dean fit into this love triangle?

Of course, there'll be plenty of incidents for the first responders to deal with too. The trailer for season 5 shows a stolen rig exploding after colliding with another vehicle, leaving the team to transport a patient by foot to the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Could the absence of an aid car be a nod to Maya getting her old position back as captain? Or will someone else fill her position?

One thing’s for sure, Station 19 is set to return to our screens with a bang and you won’t want to miss a second. Read on to find out how to watch Station 19 online and stream season 5 from anywhere.

How to watch Station 19 season 5 free online in the US

Those with cable can switch over to ABC every Thursday at 8 ET / PT from September 30. The season 5 premiere will air as a crossover episode, concluding in the season 18 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, which airs directly after. If you miss an episode don’t worry, it’ll be added to ABC’s catch-up service the next day and be available to watch for free - just enter your TV provider details. You can also watch a few episodes of last season on the ABC website to refresh your memory of the drama from season 4. The episodes are available to watch for free and you won’t need to sign in or enter a zip code either. How to watch Station 19 season 5 without cable There are many options when it comes to over-the-top streaming services, but we recommend FuboTV for Station 19 lovers. The online streaming platform has one of the best channel lineups, including access to ABC programming live or on-demand, and is a great replacement for cable. You’ll have access to over 100 channels live and on demand when you sign up for FuboTV, which starts at $64.99 a month. Don’t forget to make the most of the 7-day free trial first so you can effectively watch the season 5 premiere online for free.

How to watch Station 19 season 5 online from outside your country

Anyone that is jetting off for business or pleasure when the newest season of Station 19 airs might have difficulty watching the drama from the Seattle firehouse unfold due to annoying geo-restrictions.

However, there is a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Station 19 from outside of the country. The software changes your IP address to trick your device into thinking it’s in a different location, side-stepping those geo-blocks. Then you’ll be able to watch on your usual streaming service as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Station 19 season 5 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We’ve put some of the best VPNs through their paces and ExpressVPN came out on top. The quick speeds, ease of use and top-notch security features set it apart from the rest. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Fire Stick, Android and iOS. The best part is, you can get an extra three months free when you sign up for an annual plan with ExpressVPN. If you’re not happy with the service within the first 30 days, just let them know to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Station 19 season 5 online in Canada

Canadian viewers of the action-drama show can watch on September 30 at 8pm ET / PT when Station 19 season 5 premieres on CTV. You’ll need a cable subscription to watch on your TV or you can log in to the CTV website to watch online. To catch up online head to the CTV on-demand platform, where the episodes will be added after they have aired each week. If you have a cable provider they’ll be free to watch. Unfortunately, those of you without cable are out of luck because CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only option. However, seasons 1-4 are available on Disney Plus in Canada to watch all the drama from the Seattle firehouse from previous seasons. Those wanting to watch from abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home and dodge any geo-blocking they may encounter. It’s a versatile piece of software and means you never miss a single red hot episode of Station 19 season 5.

Can I watch Station 19 season 5 online in the UK?

Sky Witness is the home to Station 19 over in the UK but fans across the pond won’t be able to watch season 5 just yet. There doesn’t seem to be a release date available but season 4 premiered on March 31, after its November premiere in the US, so it looks like it'll be a few months yet. Whilst you're waiting for the newest episodes of the popular ABC show to hit your screens in the UK, the first 4 seasons are available to watch on Now TV until October 15. Or, if you're a subscriber of Disney Plus, you can catch up on the first 3 seasons there. Want to watch when Station 19 comes to the UK but don't have a Sky subscription? There are some great Sky TV deals and packages around right now. Outside of the UK today? As we mentioned above, you can avoid regional blocks by downloading a VPN to stream your favorite films and TV from anywhere.

How to watch Station 19 online in Australia right now

Likewise, there’s probably going to be a couple of months to wait for Station 19 season 5 to hit your screens Down Under. It's worth keeping an eye on Channel 7, because this is where Station 19 airs in Aus. Whilst you’re waiting, seasons 1-4 are available on the channels on-demand service, 7plus, for you to watch. It's completely free but you’ll need to sign in to the online streaming service before viewing. Alternatively, all episodes are available to watch on Disney Plus, but there is no word of a date for when the new season will be added. Episodes from season 4 were added to Disney Plus weekly from April 2, which was about 5 months after the season premiered in the US. And it's worth reiterating that anyone in Australia from a country where Station 19 is available can try tuning into their home streaming service by using a VPN as outlined above.