How to watch SNL with Elon Musk: stream Saturday Night Live online from anywhere

The most hotly anticipated - grudgingly in many corners - episode of Saturday Night Live in years sees Elon Musk, the on-off-on-off richest person in the universe take hosting duties. Read on as we detail how to watch SNL with Elon Musk online and stream Saturday Night Live from anywhere - including for free in some places.

Musk is an enormously divisive figure - a genius who's done more to champion clean energy than almost anyone else, ever, yet also an infantile attention-seeker prone to huge overreactions when things don't go his way.

These are strange times we're living in, but Musk isn't the first obscenely wealthy stable genius to host the show. Steve Forbes stepped into the spotlight in 1996, an infamous episode best remembered for Rage Against the Machine hanging a pair of upside-down American flags on stage. The flags were frantically removed on producers' orders, and the band was subsequently booted out of the building.

Some of Musk's most recent misdemeanors include repeatedly playing down the severity of the pandemic, and pressuring Tesla employees back to work, leading to hundreds of Covid-19 cases.

However, the Tesla and SpaceX bigwig is famously unfunny, his ceaseless stream of jokes, memes and outrageous stunts often coming off as desperate - which could make for extraordinarily painful viewing.

You can watch Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk online and stream SNL live from anywhere – just read on to find out how.

If you're abroad when the Elon Musk Saturday Night Live episode airs, regional restrictions will prevent you from streaming SNL online.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

UK-based fans of SNL and Elon Musk have to wait a little longer, with the episode airing on Sky Comedy at 9pm BST on Sunday, May 9 - a day later than the US. Sky also lets you catch up on a selection of recent Saturday Night episodes, so don't worry if you miss the UK TV premiere of the Elon Musk episode. We all know that Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now TV is your best bet for watching SNL on the cheap and without a contract, with an Entertainment Pass the one you want. If you’re temporarily out of the UK right now, you can continue to stream your favourite shows through your preferred VOD service by downloading a top-notch VPN and following the steps above.

Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk airs in Canada at the same time that it does in the US - that's 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Saturday, May 8. You can tune in via Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV, which also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign up, but provided you can do that, you can watch all-new SNL episodes absolutely free. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

