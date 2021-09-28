Sometimes the old fashioned way is better but if you want to watch Skyfall, streaming online is the way to go. Whilst we’re waiting for M to summon 007 for his next top secret mission, catch up on another Daniel Craig Bond film and keep reading to find out how to watch Skyfall online and stream from anywhere.

Bond has been played by Craig for the last four films, with the 2012 release of Skyfall being his third. The 23rd 007 movie broke records in the box office, becoming the highest grossing film worldwide at the time of its release. Not only is the film the biggest Bond title to date, but the Adele soundtrack won an Oscar for the English singer-songwriter too.

Based on Ian Fleming’s 1953 character James Bond, Skyfall sees the secret agent take to the shadows after a failed mission leaves him presumed dead. With the help of field agent Miss Moneypenny and a radio from the new quartermaster, Bond follows a trail to Silva, who has some personal matter to settle with old friend M.

Will Bond stop Silva before MI6 agents all over the world are in danger? Find out by following our guide on how to watch Skyfall online and stream the Bond film from anywhere before the new No Time To Die is released.

Don't miss: how to watch the James Bond movies in order

How to watch Skyfall from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you’re out of your country of residence for whatever reason, then geo-blocks will prohibit you from connecting to your streaming services and watching content back home.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By using a top VPN service, you can change your IP address to that of any country in the world, allowing you to access your normal streaming platform, and watch all your usual content - just like you would if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Skyfall online from anywhere



Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Skyfall online:

1. Download and install a VPN to your device - we recommend ExpressVPN



2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on ‘choose location’ and select the right location



3. Head to the streaming service you need - so if you’re in the US, head to Paramount Plus



How to watch Skyfall online in the US

Skyfall is available to watch on a number of streaming platforms and through PVOD. We're going to walk you through some of the best options for watching the James Bond film in the US. Paramount Plus subscribers are in luck - the streaming service has Skyfall for online viewing. Sign up for a 7-day free trial to see if it's the service for you. After that, it'll be $4.99 a month for the essential plan or $9.99 a month for premium. Online streaming service Hulu also has the 007 movie ready to stream for its customers. You can get a 30-day Hulu free trial before signing up for a $5.99 a month Hulu subscription or you can go ad free for $11.99 a month. Other TV packages with the film available to watch include Direct TV, Epix and Spectrum. All you need to do is sign in with your account details and you're good to go. If you'd prefer to rent the movie there are lots of sites to pick from. Amazon Prime Video has Skyfall to rent for $3.99 and you don't even need a Prime membership to watch. Apple TV, YouTube, the Google Play Store and Vudu also have the Daniel Craig hit to rent for the same price. All of these providers give you 30 days after purchase to start watching the titles then 48 hours after that to finish the rental. Not in the US? Use a VPN to access your usual streaming service and watch your favorite films like you were at home.

How to watch Casino Royale

How to watch Skyfall online in Canada

Canadian fans of the British spy film can watch Bond's undercover mission on Bell Media's streaming service, Crave. Sign up for a 7-day free trial with Crave before committing to a $9.99 a month subscription. Alternatively, you can rent the film from a few different places for a variety of prices. Cineplex, Microsoft and illico have the it for $3.99, which is the cheapest price. AppleTV is offering it for slightly more at $4.99. Then on the Google Play Store and YouTube Skyfall will cost you $7.99. Like in the US, these providers give you access to the rental for 48 hours so you can pick the price and streaming service that suits you.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

How to watch Skyfall online in the UK

Virgin Media customers are in luck - you can watch Skyfall online by signing into Virgin TV Go with your My Virgin Media username and password. If you aren't signed up to Virgin Media don't worry, we've listed some alternative streaming options below. You can rent the popular Bond film from Amazon Prime Video for £3.49 even if you don't have a Prime membership. Or Apple TV, the Google Play Store, YouTube and Rakuten have the movie for the same price. All of these services give you 48 hours to watch the movie but don't get caught out by Rakuten - the rental period begins as soon as you confirm your purchase instead of the 30 day period the others give you to start watching.

How to watch Skyfall online in Australia