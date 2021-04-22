How to watch Rutherford Falls online: stream new Peacock comedy from anywhere

Boasting the talents of The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office US and Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur, new Peacock exclusive Rutherford Falls looks like it has all the credentials for being a comedy insta-hit.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Rutherford Falls online and stream the new Peacock sitcom from anywhere in the world today.

The show teams up Schur once more with fellow Office cast member and co-creator Ed Helms, who takes the lead role as Nathan Rutherford, a descendant of the man the small town in upstate New York was named after.

Proud of the family legacy, Nathan runs tours educating the public of his family's history.

When: Thursday, April 22 Where: Peacock (US) Cast: Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan

But things begin to unravel for Nathan when a campaign is launched by the city's mayor and its citizens for a statue of his ancestor Lawrence Rutherford to be removed.

Amid a reassessment of Larry's treatment of the local Native American community, Nathan battles awkwardly to preserve his family's history and the "Big Larry" sculpture while also trying to save face.

With what is said to be one of the latest indigenous-staffed writers’ rooms on US television behind it, the show looks set to confront the heavy subject of American colonisation while somehow maintaining a light enough tone to work as a primetime comedy.

Read on as we explain how to watch Rutherford Falls and stream the new comedy show online with Peacock today.

How to watch Rutherford Falls from outside your country

Heading abroad again now that global travel restrictions are easing? Then trying to tune into Peacock like you would from home is likely going to be impossible because of geo-blocking.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, only from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Rutherford Falls online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Rutherford Falls online: stream the new comedy show in the US on Peacock

Rutherford Falls will be available exclusively on Peacock, NBC's new streaming service in the US. All 10 episodes will be available to watch online from Thursday, April 22 to subscribers with a Peacock Premium subscription which costs just $5 a month and can be checked out for nothing thanks to the FREE 1-week Peacock trial. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $10 a month on a rolling basis - or save an extra 10% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from America who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN - if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

Folks in the UK are out of luck when it currently comes to watching Rutherford Falls, as NBC/Peacock has yet to hatch a deal with a provider to bring the show over to Blighty. However, for anyone in the UK from a country where Rutherford Falls is available (which is a great many), there's a more immediate solution. Just grab hold of a reliable VPN and you'll be able to stream the show just like you would at home.

How to watch Rutherford Falls online in Canada

NBC has a deal with Corrus Entertainment in Canada that allows the network's channels to broadcast Peacock Originals in the Great White North after they've aired in the US. That means Rutherford Falls episodes air in Canada from Thursday, April 29 on linear TV via the Showcase channel, starting off with back-to-back episodes at 8pm ET/PT, with the channel widely available through Canadian cable providers. There's also set to be a special presentation of episode one on Global at 8 pm ET/PT. Showcase doesn't currently offer a streaming-only option, however. For that, you'll need to have a STACKTV add-on to a Prime Video subscription. You can take advantage of a FREE Prime Video trial in Canada today, with STACK also offering a few days of viewing on the house, and it'll have all episodes available for streaming from the same date. If you're outside of Canada or that just sounds too complicated, don't worry - just throw a good VPN in your backpack and you can stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

How to watch Rutherford Falls: stream online in Austraia

Australians have it good when it comes to watching Rutherford Falls, as VOD service Stan is set to stream the show pretty much in tandem with the US, with episodes available on the service from Friday, April 23. Stan's $10 a month Basic plan provides single-stream, SD quality access to classic and cutting-edge TV series, Stan originals like Bloom and The Other Guy, and blockbuster movies. But upgrading to its Standard (S$14) or Premium ($19) plans will increase the number of devices you can stream to, while also offering an improved HD or 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. Plus, any newbies to the world of Stan can indulge themselves with a hearty 30-day free trial.