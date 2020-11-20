How to watch Run online: stream Sarah Paulson's new Hulu Originals movie today

Parental paranoia abounds in this gripping psychological thriller starring Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen. Exclusive to Hulu, Run delivers shocks and plot twists aplenty in a movie that makes it frighteningly clear that “you can’t escape a mother’s love”. Read our guide below for how to watch Run online, and stream this highly anticipated film from anywhere.

Run cheat sheet Release: 20 November 2020 Director: Aneesh Chaganty Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Pat Healy, Sara Sohn. Run time: 1h 30m Rating: PG-13 Stream now: Try Hulu for FREE for 1-month

What is it with the horror genre and tyrannical matriarchs? Carrie’s fundamentalist mother would rather lock her in a cupboard than let her attend Senior Prom, while Mrs Bates is extremely vocal about her son Norman’s love life. Echoing this trend then is Diane Sherman. She’s devoted to her disabled daughter Chloe (Allen), having tended to all of her needs since birth. But her professed benevolence – “I’m your mom. It’s my job to take care of you” – is thrown into doubt when Chloe finds evidence suggesting that she might be a hostage in her own home.

Director Aneesh Chaganty gave the thriller genre an innovative twist with acclaimed film Searching, and his sophomore film Run looks to be equally exciting and unpredictable. Kaylie Allen stars as resourceful 17-year old Chloe – and is the first real wheelchair-user in 70 years to lead in a major thriller – while American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson is Diane, a doting mother whose motivations might be more sinister than they initially appear.

Recalling classic thrillers like Misery and Rear Window, Run is a non-stop thrill ride with two exceptional central performances. As detailed below, you can watch Run online now, and stream this electrifying Hulu Original film from anywhere.

How to watch Run for FREE with Hulu in the US

You can stream new thriller Run exclusively in the US via Hulu, which will be available on the service from Friday, November 20. Hulu is a complete cable replacement service that boasts a dizzying array of exclusives. Best of all, it's seriously affordable, with plans available from just $5.99 a month. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, so you could easily enjoy Run for free online, if you're a new customer. Once the honeymoon period is over, though, there's plenty to keep you coming back. As well as its treasure trove of on demand and original content, it also offers a live TV option that you can customize to your heart's content - providing access to premium channels like HBO and Showtime, Spanish-language networks like ESPN Deportes, and the option to upgrade to Unlimited Screens. A final benefit of Hulu is that it's compatible with almost any device, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of this free Hulu trial today. For the ultimate value, check out the combined Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports.

