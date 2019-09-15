How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5, episode 5 online: free streaming in the UK or abroad

Oh boy did episode 4 of Peaky Blinders leave us with a cliffhanger. Tommy's illicit money making schemes, Arthur's violent attack and the shocking turn of events with Linda Shelby, the latest instalment of this show far surpassed the definition of thriller. In fact this whole season of Peaky Blinders has exceeded our expectations.

Episode 5 is not only set to tie up a few of the loose ends left by episode 4, but should also leave us with a dramatic set up for the last episode of season 5. Don't miss out on all the latest action, and with our guide on where to watch Peaky Blinders online you won't have to.

Watch Peaky Blinders online: when's episode 5 on? This is not a drill. The penultimate instalment of this gangster family’s thrills will air Sunday, September 15 at 9pm BST on BBC One.

There's God and there are the Peaky Blinders. And of course, the gangster family has no trouble playing God, and enforcing their family's morals and laws upon others. Some of these actions occurred in episode 4 as the characters oversaw several gruesome attacks.

Episode 5 which is yet to air, is titled The Shock and it is certainly set to be a shocker - but don't worry if you're yet to catch up on the first four Peaky Blinders episodes (or, indeed, seasons 1 to 4) there won't be any spoilers here.

Much like its name suggests, the episode is set to have another tense twist with Mosley and Tommy working together in illicit money making schemes after the 1929 economic downfall. Throughout the episode we will hopefully find out how Linda Shelby is coping as well as witness Tommy visiting an old war friend. Sound good? Then follow our guide and avoid missing out on watching Peaky Blinders epsiode 5 online - no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Peaky Blinders, episode 5 online for free in the UK:

BBC One is the place to be for this. Episode five will air Sunday, September 15 at 9pm BST on BBC One.

Want to watch online? You can get your weekly dose of Birmingham-based gangsters and violence thanks to BBC iPlayer on your laptop and the iPlayer app for mobiles, too. The very handy BBC iPlayer allows you to catch up on all of the episodes that have gone so far, so ideal if you've missed any episodes or miss any in the future.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5, episode 5 from any other location:

For the remainder two episodes of this nail-biting season, BBC One is currently the only channel airing the episodes, so for anyone who's abroad when the episode airs you’ll have to cybershift and virtually transport yourselves into the United Kingdom.

Does this seem impossible? Of course it isn’t, with a VPN you can go anywhere - even to Birmingham 1919, where the Peaky Blinders crew are exchanging whiskey for fist-fights.

Now comes the difficult question: which VPN is the perfect one for you? Our current top pick is ExpressVPN, as the best all-round VPN, in terms of speed, security and the abundant amount of locations to choose from. As you'll see, it's top of the pile in our list of the best VPN providers.

And best of all...it's really easy to use. So, let’s run the steps down for you nice and easy:

1. Download and install a VPN

With a VPN, you can cybershift (through your IP address) to one of hundreds of different locations and therefore access domestic television channels that you wouldn't ordinarily be able to when overseas. We highly recommend ExpressVPN as it has a very high level of security, is accessible via loads of different streaming devices, mobiles and consoles and is commitment free with a 30-day money back guarantee. That said you can get 49% off and an extra 3 months free if you go for an annual plan.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Got your VPN? Fantastic, now you need to choose and change your IP address to the UK. Don’t forget, this is 9pm BST for the remainder episodes, so make sure to schedule this accordingly to your time zone.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

Now that you have changed your location, open up TVPlayer.com and you are set to watch your beloved gangsters get up to no good on a fast, reliable site.

When will I be able to watch Peaky Blinders online in my country?

If you are in the US, Canada, Australia, India or, indeed, anywhere else, you can stream seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix.

And luckily, you won’t have to wait long to watch the latest Peaky Blinders episodes online as season 5 will be internationally available on Netflix on October 4.