How to watch Pandora online: stream season 2 from anywhere in the world

Pandora is the sci-fi adventure from Mark A. Altman and Steve Kriozere that first crash-landed on our TV screens in 2019. Set roughly two hundred years in the future, it follows Jacqueline "Jax" Zhou after the tragic death of her parents and her subsequent enrolment at Space Training Academy, where she and her friends help protect the world from intergalactic threats. It’s got action, romance, and other-worldly thrills galore, and you can watch Pandora season 2 online from pretty much anywhere you are in this corner of the universe.

Pandora season 2 cheat sheet Season 2 of Pandora debuts on The CW channel Sunday, October 4 at 8pm ET/PT, and at 7pm CT. In parts of the US you can access The CW with a Hulu + Live TV package, where a FREE 7-day trial is currently on offer. Alternatively, The CW provides recent episodes through its CW Seed platform a day after their initial broadcast and at no cost.

Whereas the first season was largely Earth-bound, being described by Altman as a sort of futuristic Harry Potter – centring on the relationships between Space Academy pupils and staff – season 2 pays homage to the Star Trek universe, taking viewers on more of an interplanetary adventure. Inaugural episode ‘Things Have Changed’ sees Jax (aka Pandora) and undercover operative Xander Duvall track down the fugitive Tierney, learning about a deadly weapon that could destroy everything in existence.

Joining the original cast of Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench, Raechelle Banno, and John Harlan Kim, are Homeland’s Akshay Kumar as Jett Annamali – a despicable man now seeking redemption – and Game of Throne’s Roxanne McKee, in a pivotal but as of yet undisclosed role.

There’s a lot to look forward to. The show delves deeper into the mystery surrounding the death of Jax’s parents, and we’re poised to discover more about Pandora’s potentially destructive nature. As well as learning about an alien race called “the foot soldiers of the Ancients”.

So, buckle up and engage warp speed as we explain how to watch Pandora season 2 online. And remember that, in space, no one can hear you stream!.

How to watch Pandora season 2 from outside your country

Those already registered to a streaming service to watch Pandora season 2 may find it's not possible to stream the most recent episodes online while abroad, because of annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, there’s a solution, and its dead simple. Downloading a VPN will let you watch every new episode of Pandora season 2 no matter where you are. All that’s required is this simple bit of software, which changes your IP address so you can access episodes live or on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being quick, simple to use, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a plethora of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android, to list just a few. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with too. But, even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Then you’ll be able to watch Pandora season 2 online from pretty much anywhere on the planet.



How to watch Pandora season 2 online in the US for FREE

Free-to-air channel The CW is the home of Pandora in the US, which means you're spoilt for choice when it comes to watching it online. Each new episode airs from Sunday, October 4 at 8pm ET/PT (or 7pm CT), with The CW adding the latest episodes to its CW Seed website a day after they’re first broadcast. It’s entirely FREE to view and no log-in is required if you're based in the United States! It has the entirety of Season 1 available to watch too if you’re looking to catch up. The CW can also be watched live via Hulu in some parts of the US. Check your local availability first, and if your region is covered, enjoy a FREE 1-week trial of the Hulu + Live TV package, which acts as a complete cable replacement. As before, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Pandora season 2 online and access all the content you pay for, as if you were back home.

Can I watch Pandora season 2 online in the UK?

Unfortunately, Brits desperate for some Sci-Fi escapism won’t get it here, as neither Season 1 or 2 of the show are currently available to stream, rent, or buy through the usual suspects – Netflix, Amazon Video, Now TV…nothing! However, Season 1 did get a belated debut on the Syfy UK channel in May this year, but ten months after its US release. It also appears that episodes were available on Sky’s VoD service Now TV for a while, but that’s no longer the case. Given the long delay between season 1 episodes dropping on this side of the Atlantic and their US run, UK fans might have to wait until mid-2021 to catch up with Pandora’s most recent space adventures. Science fiction enthusiasts abroad itching to watch Pandora season 2 online can tap into their home streaming options by using a VPN as described above - most require you to verify your country of origin with a credit card or details of your TV provider, so have these to hand for the utmost convenience.

How to watch Pandora season 2 online in Canada

The future looks brighter in Canada! Pandora season 2 will be broadcast on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi channel in line with the US release: starting Sunday, October 4 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with a new episode airing each week. The show can also be streamed through its website and app, which allows you to catch prior episodes of your favorite Sci-Fi series. However, you’ll need to enter your cable login details first. A bit behind on this intergalactic soap opera? You can purchase the whole of Season 1 through Apple iTunes for CND$9.99, or sample an episode or two vis-à-vis Google Play for CND$2.99 each. If you’re traveling as new episodes of Pandora land, don’t let geo-blocks prevent you from watching this sophomore season. Download the best VPN you can stream TV live and on-demand from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Pandora season 2 online in Australia?