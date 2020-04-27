How to watch Normal People: stream the new show online from anywhere

Sally Rooney's acclaimed 2018 novel Normal People has just come to the small screen in the form of a 12-part TV adaptation jointly produced by BBC Three and Hulu. Early signs are that it's going to be both a critical and popular hit, and here's how to watch Normal People for free and stream it online from anywhere in the world right now.

Normal People cheat sheet Jointly produced by the BBC and Hulu, Normal People airs Monday nights at 9pm on BBC One in the UK while all episodes will become available to stream on Hulu on April 29 in the US - the great value service costs just $5.99 a month and you can even get a FREE 1-month trial to check it out.

Normal People follows the complex relationship between teenage lovers Connell and Marianne, who attend the same secondary school - or high school - in County Sligo, and later study at the same university, Trinity College Dublin.

Things are far from straightforward between the two, though, as Marianne comes from a wealthy family who Connell's mother cleans for - and the two also blossom socially at different times. While we won't give too much away, it's safe to say that first the book and now the TV show put the insecurities of young people under the microscope, arguably giving birth to a new millennial form of psychological realism in the process.

Soon to be one of the best Hulu shows around, follow our guide as we explain all the easiest ways to watch Normal People and stream the show online from anywhere in the world - including for free!.

How to watch Normal People online from outside your country

The coronavirus has stalled holidays and postponed work trips indefinitely, but international travel will resume one day - and you may even be stuck outside your country of origin, for whatever reason. If and when that's the case, you could be forgiven for wanting a taste of home comforts, especially during these difficult times.

If that means using the streaming services you normally would, geo-blocking can prove to be a major obstacle - but fortunately there's an easy solution. It's called a VPN and it's a handy trick that lets you get around digital borders and will allow you to watch Normal People by changing your IP address to your nation of residence. But which VPN is best for you?

After extensive testing, our personal favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on pretty much whatever device you have, be it laptop, mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc, so that it thinks it is in a different location. Once you have it, go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' to virtually transport yourself home - it's super easy to do. Once you've changed to an appropriate region, you just need to go to your home broadcaster and then you're ready to watch Normal People online.

How to watch Normal People for free online in the UK

The BBC continues to go all-in on its digital endeavours during the coronavirus lockdown, releasing Normal People as a box set on iPlayer before airing the first two episodes on terrestrial TV from April 27. This means that those who prefer to pace their viewing can catch Normal People every Monday night at 9pm BST on BBC One, while those who want a new show to binge need only navigate to iPlayer to watch every episode for free right now. The only caveat to watching iPlayer for free is that UK streaming services now require a valid TV license to use, but assuming that's been paid, Brits abroad can use a VPN and tune in to the Beeb online just like they would at home.

How to watch Normal People online in the US

As in the UK, Normal People will be released all at once in the US - albeit at the slightly later date of April 29. Hulu is where you'll find it once it has dropped, and the good news is that it'll be available to stream as part of the great value service's $5.99 a month base plan. The even better news is that you can also watch Normal People for free in the US, as Hulu is currently offering a special 1-month FREE trial - which should be plenty of time to squeeze in all 12 episodes of the Sally Rooney adaptation, given the current situation. And remember, if you happen to be out of the US for whatever but already subscribe to a streaming service, you can likely watch it wherever you are by deploying a VPN.

How to watch Normal People online in Australia

Aussies have it sweet when it comes to watching Normal People, as the show has been picked up by over-the-top platform Stan. It offers packages starting from just $10 a month, but better still there's a FREE 1-month trial you can check out - letting you not only stream Normal People but see all the other great content the service has on its books. As in the UK and US, all episodes are dropping at once, so you've got a tidy little binge-watch in the making Down Under - and anyone who finds themselves away from home for whatever reason can always use a VPN to reconnect to whatever they would normally watch from home.