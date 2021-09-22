How to watch New Amsterdam online season 4 from anywhere

After the chaos caused by COVID-19 at the New Amsterdam last season, executive producer David Schulner promises more joy and a whole lotta love this time round, with fans invested in that coupling (#Sharpwin) finally getting to see it become a reality. Below we’ll explain how to watch New Amsterdam season 4 online from anywhere today.

Warning: spoilers for New Amsterdam may exist below

It’s been a tumultuous three seasons: full of global health scares, plane crashes and automobile accidents. Dr Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), however, is returning with a fresh perspective. Reunited with his daughter Luna and finally locking lips with Dr Sharpe, he’s now intent on prioritizing his own happiness.

Of course, there’ll still be plenty of drama. Last season saw Dr Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) jeopardize her career to secure her girlfriend a residency, and Dr Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) accepted a promotion from the husband of the woman he’s dating. Awkward!

Meanwhile, season 4 introduces a bunch of fresh faces. “Fixer” Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) is brought in to restructure the New Amsterdam – threatening to “wipe clean the inept board” – while Sandra Mae Frank joins the cast as a highly sought-after deaf surgeon. Also featuring is The Blacklist’s Chloe Freeman as Pavan Carey, a new resident to the Emergency Department.

So, prepare for elevated heart rates and romance as we detail how to watch New Amsterdam season 4 online, live or on-demand from anywhere now.

How to watch New Amsterdam online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when New Amsterdam season 4 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual streaming platform, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the latest season online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch New Amsterdam season 4 from anywhere

How to watch New Amsterdam online and stream season 4 in the US

It's back a mercifully short three months after last season concluded, with New Amsterdam season 4 airing on Tuesday nights at 10pm ET / PT each week. It's exclusive to NBC in the US, and there are a number of ways to enjoy this network online. Either tune in live via the NBC website (log-in with details of your cable provider), or through NBC streaming service Peacock, which has an assortment of subscription options. It's $4.99 a month for the Peacock Premium plan, which you'll likely need to pick if you want to see episodes of New Amsterdam a day after their broadcast on NBC linear TV. Alternatively, you can also watch NBC live with an over-the-top streaming service – get Sling TV for just $10 for your first month and opt for the Sling Blue package. Or you can try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 4 online in Canada

Canadians invested in the Sharpwin romance can finally see it flourish through terrestrial network Global TV, which has the broadcast rights to New Amsterdam in Canada. New Amsterdam season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, September 21 at 10pm ET / PT, so you can catch it at the exact same time as those in the United States. Better still, Global offers a slick online streaming platform. You'll have to verify your cable details to get access to all Global content, but, provided you can do that, you can watch New Amsterdam season 4 for free in Canada. Unfortunately, that's the only way you can watch in Canada - as New Amsterdam season 4 won't be available without a cable package in Canada. If you're still not fully acquainted with this popular medical drama, you can stream the first two seasons via Netflix with an $8.99 sub. At the moment, however, season 3 is only available to buy through Apple iTunes.

Can I watch New Amsterdam online in the UK?

UK viewers will have to hang on for season 4 of New Amsterdam, with no release date yet confirmed. In the past, however, there's been a four-to-six-month delay between each US season premiere and its broadcast across the Atlantic. Season 3 launched in America in March this year, and is only now being aired via Sky on the Sky Witness channel in the United Kingdom, where it will end its 14-episode run on October 20. Given that the fourth season is just debuting in America, we wouldn't expect to see it available via Sky in the UK until very late 2021/early 2022. In the meantime, you can catch up with all the hospital's past interpersonal drama, because every broadcast episode is either available with a Sky TV package, or through streaming service NOW TV with an Entertainment pass. You can also stream the first two seasons of New Amsterdam with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 4 online in Australia

Fans Down Under can enjoy New Amsterdam season 4 exclusively on Stan from Wednesday, September 22. Episodes are available in line with their American broadcast, with new ones added to the platform weekly. Also, all prior seasons are here to stream on-demand in Stan's content library. Membership options range from AUS$10 to AUS$19 a month, with the latter option providing four simultaneous streams in HD quality. Plus, there's a bountiful 30-day free trial available first if you're a new customer.