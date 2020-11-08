How to watch NCIS Los Angeles online: stream season 12 from anywhere

Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J are back for some more action from the Office of Special Projects. Read on to find out how you can watch NCIS: Los Angeles online and stream every new season 12 episode, no matter where you are right now.

Viewers of the show may have felt somewhat short-changed after season 11 was cut short by two episodes thanks to production issues due to Covid-19. But the great news is that the show is back for its regular autumn run - albeit an again shorted 18 episodes rather than its usual 22 .

The show is also set to anchor a three-hour block of NCIS programming on Sundays in the US on CBS, leading into new episodes of NCIS: New Orleans and reruns of fan-favorite NCIS episodes.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 online New NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode air every Sunday from November 8 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. You can live stream NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 on CBS All Access - and anyone from the US abroad can check out the VPN route to watch just like they would at home.

Intriguingly the new season will address the coronavirus by placing G. Callen and co in a post-pandemic timeline.

The new series is set to pick up from season 11's unresolved plot line which saw Callen and Sam Hanna intercept a Navy SEAL gone rogue called Argento in Afghanistan, only for him to reveal he still had Washington DC “connections.”

As well as continuing that storyline, season 12's premiere that sees a Russian bomber fall off the radar while flying over U.S. soil, with the team despatched in a desert mission to track down the aircraft and secure its weapons and intel before those on board destroy the plane.

Follow our guide below to watch NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 online.

How to watch NCIS Los Angeles online: stream season 12 online in the US for FREE

If you have cable, NCIS: Los Angeles will be shown every Sunday on CBS at 8pm ET/PT. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 per month to stream without commercials. Or, you can a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $54.99 a month. There's a 100% FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and canceling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online for free, at least the first episode anyway. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which means watching a stream of NCIS: Los Angeles from your usual provider might not be possible in certain parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 online from anywhere

How to watch NCIS: Los Angeles: stream season 12 online in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream the new season of NCIS: Los Angeles should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT. Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of Superstore absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch NCIS: Los Angeles in the UK

While Sky One is the regular home of NCIS: Los Angeles in the UK, there's no currently confirmed air date for the show in the region. The show usually has a UK premiere date of late December / early January, so it looks like UK fans may need to hand tight for a while longer.

How to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online free in Australia

You're in luck Australia, as NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is set to air just a day after each episode is broadcast in the US on Network 10 . The new series premiers on the channel at 9pm AEDT on Tuesday November 10. The free-to air station offers its own app alongside its streaming platform 10 Play on a range of popular devics, so you shouldn't miss an episode of the show, no matter where you are - although you'll need a VPN if you want to watch Network 10 outside of Australia.

