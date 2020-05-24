How to watch Naked and Afraid XL: stream season 6 online from anywhere

With the blurb for the new series ominously warning that "only the strong will survive," this promises to be the toughest series in the history of a show where clothing and weakness just aren't options. Read on full details of how to watch Naked and Afraid XL season 6 online and stream the next episode from anywhere in the world.

Naked and Afraid XL season 6 cheat sheet Naked and Afraid XL airs Sunday nights from May 24 on the Discovery Channel at 8pm ET/PT in the US - the channel is available without cable on Sling TV at a great price.

The latest instalment in the reality show once again sees 12 survivalists attempt to survive 40 days without food, water or clothing - with this year's competition taking place in the searing heat of South Africa.

As ever, the show's camera crews are forbidden from intervening, except for medical emergencies, as the the survivalists carry out tasks and challenges such as building their own shelters and hunting for their own food.

The 40-day challenge sees veteran survivalists split into four teams as they look to keep body and soul together in the wild tropical and subtropical regions of the Valley of the Banished.

The synopsis for season 6 suggests there's something of a Lord of the Flies vibe about this year's proceedings, with each contestant having "to earn every step, while weak links will be cast out for the greater good of the group",

Naked and Afraid veterans set to compete in South Africa include Dawn Dussault, Joshua Bell, Kate Wentworth, Makani Nalu, Wes Harper, Seth Reece and Ryan Eacret.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Naked and Afraid XL season 6 online from anywhere - and what to do if you find yourself stranded away from home, clothed or otherwise.

Watch Naked and Afraid XL season 6 online from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home for business or on an extended vacation when the new season the survival show episode drops, don’t despair. You can still enjoy all the latest action.

If you’re in a region where the show hasn’t yet been made available, utilizing a VPN will let you stream Naked and Afraid XL season 6 no matter where you’re watching from. This basic bit of software can change your IP address so you can access each episode live or on demand as episodes become available, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs you can purchase online, though we’d recommend ExpressVPN. It's quick, safe, and easy to setup. It's compatible with a whole host of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. With a flexible 30-day money back guarantee too, ExpressVPN is particularly enticing. But, even better is that if you purchase an annual plan you get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal for an essential bit of kit. Once installed, just find the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then click connect. You can then watch Naked and Afraid XL season 6 from anywhere.

Watch Naked and Afraid XL season 6 online for FREE in the US

If you have cable, Naked and Afraid XL season 6 is being aired on the Discovery Channel at 8pm ET / PT ( 7pm CT) from Sunday, May 24 - where it keeps the same slot every week. Viewers can also catch-up on all episodes of Naked and Afraid via the Discovery Go platform and app in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. For those without cable, Sling TV's Blue package could well be the way to go. It includes the Discovery Channel and costs just $30 a month - down to just $20 a month for the first 30-days as part of a special offer. Alternatively, Hulu + Live TV is another popular cable replacement option. It comes as one basic plan with access to over 65 live channels, plus Hulu's huge library of on-demand content, for $54.99 p/m. There's a FREE 7-day trial so you can see if it's right for you.

Can I watch Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 online in the UK?

As you'd expect, Discovery UK and Discovery DMAX are the regular homes for Naked and Afraid XL. However, there is no confirmed date for a season 6 broadcast, and with season 5 still yet to be shown in the UK, there may be a bit of a wait in store for fans of the show.

Anyone in the UK from abroad can grab a VPN as mentioned above, but note that many services require credit card or cable provider details to sign-up, so make sure to read the fine print and have whatever's required to hand for your convenience.

Can I watch Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 online in Australia?

Much the same as the UK, Discovery HD is the go to destination for Naked and Afraid XL Down Under, but there's no confirmed airing for the new series. With season 4 currently airing on the channel, you'll probably ble to watch the NRL live before season 6 drops Down Under.

Americans residents abroad in Australia desperate to keep up with the show do have an option, though - as mentioned above, a reliable VPN service offers all the comforts of your home streaming service, regardless of where you are on the planet.

How to watch Naked and Afraid season 6 online in Canada

And wouldn't you know it? It's the same state of affairs in Canada. Discovery Canada is currently concentrating on showing Naked and Afraid season 11 (different to Naked and Afraid XL) right now, with no confirmed date currently for season 6 of its spin-off show.

But the good news is Canadians who already subscribe to Discovery via their cable package can stream all the latest episodes at no extra charge online.