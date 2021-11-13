How to watch Munguia vs Rosado: live stream boxing for free and from anywhere

Undefeated knockout king Jaime Munguia faces veteran knockout of the year contender Gabriel Rosado in an intriguing middleweight showdown. If you want to know how to get a Munguia vs Rosado live stream - including ways to watch absolutely FREE - we have all the details you need on how to watch the boxing. Hint: it's a TKO for streaming service DAZN in pretty much all countries.

Munguia (37-0) has by far the superior record, even without taking into account that 30 of those victories came by way of knockout. The rising Mexican star has his sights set on a title shot, but the dangerous American Roasado (26-13) has earned his opponent's undivided attention tonight and should not be underestimated.

The 35-year-old has had a topsy-turvy career, but after years spent operating under the radar with crushingly disappointing results, he burst back onto the scene in June with a devastating right hook to send Bektemir Melikuziev spawling face-first onto the canvas.

It was the first defeat of Bully's career, and a long-awaited high-point in Rosado's. But was it a fluke or the start of something concrete?

We'll soon find out, and you can follow our guide below to catch the fight - here's how to watch Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado online and get a Munguia vs Rosado live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch a free Munguia vs Rosado live stream?

Yes - but only in certain parts of the world. Azteca 7 in Munguia's native Mexico will have free-to-air coverage. That means you can also watch online via the network's website on this link from midnight CST.

Everywhere else, the exclusive way to watch a Munguia vs Rosado live stream is via DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone'), which is offering the fight to customers as part of its subscription.

Boxing fans in Canada are also in luck, as while it costs 20 bucks in the Great White North, you can get a FREE trial of DAZN in Canada - one of the only countries we're aware of where the service offers a trial on the house. Brazil, Germany, Japan, Austria, Spain and Switzerland also carry that free sub, which you can sign up for here.

Munguia vs Rosado live stream: how to watch the fight online with DAZN all over the world

Streaming service Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Munguia vs Rosado fight all over the world, including the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The only place DAZN isn't showing the fight is Mexico. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $20 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150. It's one of the few places that offers a FREE DAZN trial though. And a DAZN subscription is currently dirt-cheap in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. In the UK, it's priced at an ultra-affordable £7.99 a month, while it's available for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand. Out of the country? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN. We explain more on that point below.

How to watch Munguia vs Rosado from outside your country

As we say, DAZN has this wrapped up pretty much everywhere. But if you're abroad and discover that your coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Munguia vs Rosado anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days But it's worth noting that ExpressVPN can't unblock Azteca 7, so if you're from Mexico, away from home and want to watch then we'd recommend another reputable VPN provider, NordVPN.

Munguia vs Rosado time

Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado are expected to make their ring walks at around 12pm ET / 9pm PT on Saturday night in the US, which is 5am GMT on Sunday morning in the UK, 4pm AEDT Down Under, and 6pm NZDT in New Zealand - though this of course depends on how long the earlier fights last.

What is DAZN? All about the sports streaming service

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like the UK, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just £1.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month. There's also a free DAZN trial in some areas and works with pretty much any modern device imaginable.