How to watch Mountain Biking at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Originating in the USA during the 1970s, mountain biking was born from a love of the great outdoors. Cyclists started modifying their bikes to handle off-road conditions, and, as a result, specialized impact bikes were manufactured more widely. Mountain biking had become a globally recognized sport by the 1990s. Read on to see how to watch a Mountain Biking at the Olympics 2020 live stream.

Cross-country mountain biking was named an official Olympic sport at the 1996 Atlanta Games, testing riders’ skills while also providing an exciting spectator event. Olympic mountain biking courses usually consist of 4-6 kilometers of dirt trails featuring steep climbs and rocky descents, and races involve a mass start with multiple laps. The first rider to complete all the required laps is declared the winner, and any riders with a time 80% slower than the race leader’s first lap are eliminated.

In this year’s Tokyo Games, athletes to look out for include Switzerland’s 2016 gold medallist Nino Schurter and Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds, who also won gold in Rio and is a strong contender in the women’s event. If you’re planning to watch mountain biking at Olympics 2020, find out how to live stream Olympics events, including those below.

Men's cross-country gold medal race: Monday, July 26 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

Women's cross-country gold medal race: Tuesday, July 27 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

Free Olympics mountain biking live stream

While you can catch all of the mountain biking highlights over on the Olympics channel, its coverage of the events itself are pretty limited. The best place to watch the events in full is through your regional broadcaster.

Depending on your location, there may also be free Olympics coverage on your local channels. In the UK, you can catch mountain biking events on BBC One, BBC Two, and online via BBC iPlayer. And Australian residents can head to Channel 7 or to 7Plus online.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

While you'll be able to watch an Olympics live stream from the large majority of countries, you may face difficulties if you're trying to tune in to your usual streaming platform while abroad.

That's because streaming platforms tend to geo-block their content, stopping you when you're abroad. Luckily, there is a very simple way to resolve this issue - by using a VPN.

Download one of the best VPN services and you'll be able to override these geo-blocks and watch the Olympics like you're back home. This saves you having to track down a dodgy stream while you're on holiday.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We have spent hours and hours trying out all of the best VPNs, testing them on all of the key categories like speed, security features and their design. From these tests, one VPN provider has stood out above the rest - ExpressVPN. In all categories it excels and luckily, it is compatible with all of your devices including Xbox and PlayStation, Android and Apple phones, Amazon Fire Sticks, Google Chomesticks, smart TVs and more. If you sign up for a year long plan right now, you will get an extra 3 months thrown in for free. Don't have a good experience with it? You have 30 days to get all of your money back! - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and login to a VPN - as we've said above, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - For example, those from the UK can head on over to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Petr Toman / Shutterstock.com)

FREE Olympics mountain biking live stream in the UK

UK residents can choose between BBC One, BBC Two, or BBC iPlayer for free Olympic coverage or utilize streaming services like Discovery+ and Eurosport. Discovery+ can be watched on your phone, laptop, or smart TV for free, giving you access to live TV and 30-day catch-up from Quest, Really, DMAX, and three other channels at no cost. However, upgrading to the Entertainment pass (£4.99/month or £49.99/year) will give you access to lots more content, including complete coverage of the 2020 Olympics. Plus, you can take advantage of the free 7-day trial before committing to a paid subscription. Alternatively, Eurosport is £6.99 per month, but you can bring that down to just £4.99 per month by subscribing for a year. Eurosport can be viewed on your TV by Chromecasting or connecting your laptop with an HDMI cable, but if you’re an Apple TV user, you can also stream it directly from your Apple device. If you’re going to be abroad for the 2020 Olympic Games, you don’t have to miss out. Download and install a VPN, and you’ll be able to continue accessing UK streaming services from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Olympics mountain biking in the US with and without cable

If you’re in the US and have cable access, you can tune in to the 2020 Olympic Games by heading to NBC, viewing online, or watching on TV. But those without cable don’t have to worry—you can also catch the Games on Peacock TV. Providing a free online streaming service with hundreds of TV shows and movies, Peacock TV will also be showing the 2020 Olympics. Unfortunately, the Olympics coverage isn’t included in Peacock’s free package, so you will need to upgrade to a paid account to watch the Games. A Premium subscription will set you back just $4.99 per month, or upgrade to the ad-free Premium Plus for $9.99 per month. Access Peacock on any web-enabled devices, including laptops, phones, and smart TVs. You can check the website for the full list of supported devices. Alternatively, you can head to Sling TV—a slightly pricier option at $35 per month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month for just $10.

How to watch Olympics mountain biking in Canada

Mountain biking fans in Canada can choose between TLN, TSN, CBC, and Sportsnet to get their 2020 Olympics fix. No cable setup? No problem. Access the last three networks online by subscribing to their independent streaming services. CBC offers one month free and then costs CAD 4.99 per month. TSN is CAD 4.99 per day or CAD 19.99 per month, while Sportsnet Now will set you back CAD 19.99 per month.

How to live stream mountain biking at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Biking fans Down Under can catch free Olympics coverage on both Channel 7 and 7plus—the free online streaming service available on any internet-enabled device, including your smart TV. If you happen to be out of the country when the Olympic mountain biking is going on, you can still catch all the action by tuning into 7Plus through a VPN.



More 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

Don't live in any of the countries we've listed above? Not to worry, the Olympics are available to watch from the large majority of countries around the world. While some countries won't have free viewing options or as many choices, you should have an option available in your region.

Unsurprisingly, the list of viewing platforms is very extensive but luckily, there is a dedicated Wikipedia page with all of the different channels airing the Olympics.