How to watch men's pole vault final at 2020 Olympics: free live stream online from anywhere

Hit with some pre-event drama and nail biting jumps in the qualification round, the men’s pole vault final has been hotly anticipated at the 2020 Olympics. Armand Duplantis and Renaud Lavillenie have already had us on the edge of our seats after a few failures at modest heights in the first round of the competition. What else are they going to give us in the final? Keep reading to find out how to watch the men’s pole vault as they attempt to reach new heights in Tokyo - including free live stream info.

The out and out favourite for this event has to be the young Swede, Armand Duplantis, who has looked unbeatable in recent years. But let’s not forget the 2019 World Championships, where a crack in his usual laid-back demeanour saw competitor Sam Kendricks take the gold from him.

That pressure will have to come from elsewhere this year, with Kendricks withdrawing after testing positive for Covid before the competition began. Reigning Olympic champion, Thiago Braz, may not have medalled in a major championships since his gold in Rio, but he isn’t going to give up his title easily. Can he find that form again to defend his title against the 14 athlete field in Tokyo?

Renaud Lavillenie has become a household name after winning a medal in nearly every championship out there - Olympics, World and European titles to his name. With all of that experience we would expect the French man to be in the mix come the final. However, after a messy qualification round, it seems the twisted ankle he suffered recently is still causing issues for the athlete.

Don’t miss these men soar to dizzying heights in this highly anticipated field athletics final. Keep reading to find out how to watch the men’s pole vault and live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere.

Who has a free Olympics pole vault live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the athletics, is being shown for free around the world.

Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus. The free online service has ridiculous amounts of the action, and you can jump from event to event.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, and it's highly unlikely that the Beeb will miss out from showing what should be an enthralling final.

How to watch men's pole vault from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympic men's pole vault live stream in whatever country you are in - whether that be free or paid for. But sometimes your local coverage will be geo-blocked if you're out of the country. Or if you're trying to watch at work then your employer may have blocked the site you need for your chosen Olympic coverage.

Don't panic, there's a really simple solution if you find yourself in one of those scenarios. All you need to do is download and install a VPN. This bit of software will trick your device into thinking it is in a completely different country, so that you can watch your usual Olympic coverage from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

How to watch a men's pole vault live stream for free

The final of the men's pole vault kicks off on Tuesday at 11.20am BST and you can watch it for free. Although the BBC coverage hasn't been as extensive as in previous years, at least some of the pole vault will be shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer. In addition to iOS and Android mobiles, the app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles and streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, the list goes on! But to guarantee non-stop Olympic athletics coverage, including the mixed men's pole vault final, take a look at Discovery+ and Eurosport. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, don't miss the action by downloading and installing a VPN. That way you can continue watching your preferred UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch the Olympics men's pole vault: live stream Tokyo 2020 athletics in the US

You're looking to set your alarms for 6.20am ET / 3.20am PT on Tuesday morning if you want to watch the men's pole vault final live. To soften the blow of the early start, the event will be shown for FREE on the NBC's dedicated streaming service Peacock. Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on your computer, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. Watch the Olympic men's pole vault without cable If you're not feeling the early start, you can catch up at primetime on NBC. Don't worry if you don't have cable, there are a few other options for you. NBC is available on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV as part of its Blue package, which is only $35 a month. You'll also get NBCSN and the USA Network included. If you do a bit of searching there's usually a pretty good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, FuboTV carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but those extra channels come at a price. Monthly costs start at $64.99. If you're not in the country don't forget that you can still tune in to any of these services with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Olympic men's pole vault: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Canada

CBC Sports is where you can catch the action in Canada. But you'll have to be up very early for the men's pole vault, that will be starting at 6.20 am ET / 3.20am PT on Tuesday morning. Watch all the action through channel's stand alone streaming service, and better still, you can get a 1-month FREE trial with CBC Gem. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. That being said, look at the CBC website before signing up to any of the streaming service. They might be showing the event for free so double check their coverage schedule before making any decisions. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing we cannot guarantee that either of them will be showing the men's pole vault. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to watch men's pole vault: live stream Olympics 2020 for FREE in Australia

Those of you Down Under can watch the men's pole vault final for FREE on the 7plus streaming service. The final is due to start at 8.20pm AEST on Tuesday to add some excitement to your evening. The 7plus service is offering a huge range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, available on all sorts of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're out of the country to access all of your local coverage.

Men's pole vault Olympic final start list