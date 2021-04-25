How to watch Line of Duty online: stream season 6 episode 6 from anywhere

The sixth season of Line of Duty sees Hasting, Fleming, and Arnott return as a part of the AC-12 department to uncover bent coppers within the force. With the penultimate episode airing tonight, make sure you know how to watch Line of Duty season 6, episode 6 where you are.

Watch Line of Duty season 6, episode 6 online When: Sunday, April 25 Channel: BBC One Time: 9pm GMT Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

*SPOILER ALERT: plot details and other information related to Line of Duty season 6 mentioned below. If you're not fully up-to-speed with the show, you can scroll down for a spoiler-free guide covering how to watch Line of Duty online and stream every new episode in season 6*

With season 6 centring around the unresolved high-profile murder of investigative journalist, Gail Vella, DCI Jo Davidson is raising suspicions among the anti-corruption unit as she leads the already-year-long case. More interestingly still, former AC-12 officer, Kate Flemming, is now a part of her team.

As we edge ever closer to the final episode and, presumably, a whole load of questions finally answered, revelations are already in full swing, with fans shocked by the discovery that Jo is related to Tommy Hunter in episode 4 - the organised crime mastermind featured in earlier seasons of Line of Duty.

Ever the show for dramatic reveals (well, it kind of comes with the territory, doesn't it?), in last week's episode, we saw the AC-12 unit get ever closer to identifying who 'H' is. With Ryan Pilkington appearing to be the missing link, the episode ended with Fleming and Pilkington in a stand-off. Cue fade to black and the sound of two gun-shots.

Follow our guide below to learn where to watch Line of Duty season 6 online and stream episode 6 - the penultimate episode - from anywhere on earth today.

How to watch Line of Duty season 6 episode 6 online FREE in the UK

Line of Duty season 6 is in full swing, airing every Sunday on BBC One at 9pm BST. You'll be able to watch episode 6 (the penultimate episode!) on Sunday, April 25, same time, same place. For those who don't have a TV or cable provider, you can catch all the action on the BBC's on-demand service, BBC iPlayer, allowing you to live stream Line of Duty, or enjoy it a few hours after it airs. BBC is completely free to watch, though you will need to be the holder of a valid UK TV license - even for online viewing. Not in the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online - including the nail biting Line of Duty as it closes in on its conclusion - just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch Line of Duty online from outside your country

For anyone abroad right now wanting to watch Line of Duty, you’ll likely be unable to watch series 6, episode 6 due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Line of Duty online no matter where you are. The simple bit of software changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

There are dozens of VPNs to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, straightforward to use, and simple to install. Plus, it’s compatible with a whole host of devices, a few of which includes Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once installed, just pick the location of your home country, and click connect. You’ll then be free to enjoy Line of Duty online, no matter where you are. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Line of Duty online in the US

It was announced on March 26 that Britbox would be the exclusive home to season 6 for Line of Duty fans in the US, with the episodes of the latest season expected to start dropping in May. In the US, a Britbox subscription costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, with a 7-day trial available for new customers. Looking to catch up on the last five season? Season 1-5 of the acclaimed police corruption drama are available on Acorn TV. Able to get AcornTV as a part of Amazon Prime Video in the US, you can take advantage of the 7-day free trial, too. Outside of the US? Watch Line of Duty just like you would at home with a good VPN.

How to watch Line of Duty season 6 online in Australia

Line of Duty season 6 is exclusive to BritBox and premiered in Australia on Thursday, April 1. This means you can watch Line of Duty season 6, episode 6 on April 29 if you're down under. The streaming service is packed with classic British comedy and drama, and costs AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99, but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're abroad and worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Line of Duty like you normally would, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch Line of Duty online in Canada

Much like the US, Britbox will be the exclusive home to season 6 of Line of Duty in Canada, anticipated to begin dropping in May. Canadians can catch up and watch seasons 1-5 of Line of Duty with an Amazon Prime Video sub, which of course offers a FREE 30-day Prime Video trial, so you can watch everything else it has to offer without paying a cent. After that, a subscription costs just $7.99 per month, or $79 if you want to commit to a year. Strangely, Netflix also has all those episodes as well. In the meantime, remember that anyone in Canada from abroad can always check out a good VPN to watch TV shows and films on the same services they'd normally use at home.