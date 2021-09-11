How to watch Leicester vs Man City and live stream the Premier League online from anywhere

Two of the league's most noted attacking sides go head-to-head this afternoon at the King Power, with Brendan Rogers' Foxes looking to maintain their status as Pep Guardiola's current bogey team. Read on to find out how to watch Leicester vs Man City online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Leicester come into today's game looking to secure a third win in four matches against the defending Premier League champions across all competitions.

Making a return to their winning ways following their 2-1 away win over Norwich before the international break, this lessened the sting of their 4-1 thrashing at West Ham in the team's previous Premier League fixture.

City meanwhile will be looking to maintain a run which has seen them register back-to-back 5-0 wins.

The away side have a major selection issue for this game however, with Guardiola set to be without his two first choice keepers after Ederson was suspended by FIFA for five days while Zack Steffen has tested positive for Covid-19. This means there could be an unexpected call up for third-choice stopper Scott Carson.

Follow our guide to get a Leicester vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Leicester vs Man City from outside your country

Can I watch a Leicester vs Man City live stream in the UK?

With full-capacity crowds now allowed back into stadiums, the novelty of being able to watch Saturday afternoon kick-offs on TV in the UK has come to an end, with the return of the dreaded 3pm blackout. If you're desperate to watch this Premier League clash live, the only alternative is to use a VPN as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from. Alternatively, you can expect to see highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 10.40pm BST, or catch the replay

How to watch Premier League online in US without cable

FREE Leicester vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches for the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Leicester vs Man City, with kick-off scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT . Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolutely free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Leicester vs Man City: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Leicester vs Man City in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 12am on Saturday night / Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Leicester vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Leicester vs Man City at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 2am NZST on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Leicester vs Man City: live stream Premier League action online in India