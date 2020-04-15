How to watch Joe Wicks' PE workout on Wednesday April 15 - live now

Gareth Beavis

Remember to bookmark this page if you're a regular PE with Joe Wicks fan - we'll be embedding the live video every day. if you're new to it, well, just bookmark it anyway and commit to getting fit during isolation.

If you want to try some other exercises instead of today's session, you can scroll to the bottom of this article and catch up on workouts from previous days - plus we've got all the steps you need to help you stream from your smartphone or tablet to a bigger-screen TV.

Alternatively, you can head to the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel and watch all the sessions for yourself, as well as finding easier sessions for those less mobile and slightly harder workouts to get yourself really active if you're out-performing the current offerings.

There's also more behind this new phenomenon of people around the globe doing the daily workouts - Joe Wicks is donating the money earned from these videos to the NHS, as well as encouraging poems and workouts from children watching the sessions that he's reading out as the sessions progress.

Joe has recently confirmed that his PE workouts will remain on YouTube, despite offers from major TV networks to bring them to their channels (and make them harder to access) - meaning you'll be able to partake in the workouts no matter where you are in the world.

If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience: