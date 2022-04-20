Audio player loading…

Fans of delightfully macabre TV will be thrilled to know that Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are back with another instalment of Inside No. 9, the BAFTA-winning series. Below we explain how you can watch Inside No. 9 season 7 online now, and 100% FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Inside No. 9 season 7 online Premiere date: April 20, from 10pm GMT on BBC Two New episodes: every Wednesday at the same time Free stream: BBC iPlayer Watch from anywhere: tune in today with a 100% risk-free VPN

Debuting in 2014, Inside No. 9 is an anthology series, and – as we’ve come to expect from the duo responsible for The League of Gentlemen – it’s perversely funny, full of twists that will blind-side even the most media-savvy viewer.

Only the number 9 links each episode; otherwise, there’s a different cast, setting, and story. Past instalments featured Helen McCrory in a gothic mansion, David Morrissey in a football locker room, and Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw enjoying a Private View at a swanky gallery.

This season, expect to see Mark Gatiss in a story about four old friends boating on an isolated lake – great fun until old resentments start to bubble up. Other guest actors will include the brilliant Jessica Hynes (Spaced), Jason Isaacs, and Sophie Okonedo.

Ready for six terrifically taut tales? Then read our guide below for how to watch Inside No. 9 season 7 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Inside No. 9 online for FREE in the UK

This acclaimed anthology of dark tales is back for its seventh season. The first episode debuts on BBC Two from Wednesday, April 20 at 10pm GMT, with new instalments broadcast at the same time each week. You can also live stream the show on any device via BBC iPlayer, or watch on catch-up after it airs, including desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. BBC iPlayer is 100% free to stream, but you do need a valid TV licence.

How to watch Inside No. 9 season 7 online from outside your country

Don't let geo-restrictions prevent you from getting Inside No. 9 and streaming season 7. If you find yourself out of the country, you’ll be unable to access your usual streaming service. However, we can get you out of this sticky situation with the help a VPN.

The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to appear as though you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch episodes live or on-demand just like you would at home.

Use a VPN to watch Inside No. 9 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Our experts have tried and tested some of the best VPNs on the market so you don't have to and recommend ExpressVPN as their top pick. Not only is it one of the fastest and easiest to use, but this VPN is compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, Playstation, and iOS and Android devices. Get an extra 3 months completely FREE when you sign up for an annual Express VPN plan now. If you're not happy with the service within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Inside No. 9

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to BBC iPlayer