How to watch Haney vs Diaz Jr and live stream boxing free and from anywhere

WBC lightweight champion of the world Devin Haney (26-0) is undefeated but also unloved despite his obvious talents, his detractors adamant that he's never faced a genuine test. But there's no denying the credentials of Joseph Diaz Jr (32-1), who'll be piling on the pressure from the outset.

If you want to know how to get a Haney vs Diaz live stream - including ways to watch absolutely FREE - we have all the details you need on how to watch the boxing. Hint: it's a TKO for streaming service DAZN in pretty much all countries.

"JoJo" Diaz was set to defend his WBC interim lightweight belt against Ryan Garcia, but the 29-year-old slugger now has a shot at the real thing, and he doesn't need to delve into the Rocky archives for underdog inspiration.

George Kambosos' beating of unified lightweight champ Teofimo Lopez last weekend sent shockwaves through boxing circles, and should give Diaz all the belief he needs.

"The Dream", six years his opponent's junior, was jeered by large sections of the crowd after beating former three-weight champ Jorge Linares. Haney dominated the fight but was hurt late on and just about held on for victory.

He's got plenty to prove, and here's how to watch Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz Jr online and get a live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Related: all your DAZN free trial questions answered

Can I watch a free Haney vs Diaz live stream?

The exclusive way to watch a Haney vs Diaz live stream in almost every region of the world (except for Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia) is via DAZN, which is offering the fight to customers as part of its subscription.

Boxing fans in Canada are amongst the luckiest, as while it costs 20 bucks in the Great White North, you can get a FREE trial of DAZN in Canada - making one of a select few countries where the service is still offering a trial on the house. That said, it's very cheap in other regions, too, with boxing fans in Australia and New Zealand able to subscribe to DAZN for a mere $2.99.

Haney vs Diaz live stream: how to watch the fight online with DAZN all over the world

Streaming service Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Haney vs Diaz fight pretty much all over the world, including the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $20 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150. It's one of the few places that offers a FREE DAZN trial though. And a DAZN subscription is currently dirt-cheap in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. In the UK, it's priced at an ultra-affordable £7.99 a month, while it's available for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand. The only places DAZN won't be showing the fight are Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia.

How to watch Haney vs Diaz from outside your country

As we say, DAZN has this wrapped up pretty much everywhere. But if you're abroad and discover that your coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Haney vs Diaz anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz Jr time

The main card for tonight's event is scheduled to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT, while Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz are expected to enter the ring no earlier than 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT.

(Image credit: DAZN)

What is DAZN? All about the sports streaming service

Launched in 2016, DAZN is a dedicated sports streaming service that is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Pronounced 'Da Zone', depending on what region you find yourself in and the broadcast rights it holds in that the country, a DAZN subscription can get you access to live Premier League and Champions League football, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - new subscribers in Australia and New Zealand can currently take advantage of an introductory offer for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month. There's also a free DAZN trial in some areas and works with pretty much any modern device imaginable.