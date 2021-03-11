How to watch Generation online: stream new HBO Max original series today

We're living in a golden age for teen dramas, with the likes of Euphoria, Normal People and We Are Who We Are just some of the genre's recent critically-acclaimed hits. Produced by Lena Dunham, new HBO Max show Genera+ion looks set to continue the TV trend in 2021. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Generation online and stream every the first episodes in countries all over the world today.

Stylized as Genera+ion, the latest reason to grab an HBO Max subscription revolves around a group of high school kids navigating their sexuality, relationships, and family lives in contemporary America. Along the way, it tackles a number of important Gen Z topics including technology, social media and gender identity, with the show already being widely praised for its authenticity.

Generation stars Detective Pikachu's Justice Smith and The Goonies' Martha Plimpton, alongside a host of newcomers including Chase Sui Wonders, Chloe East, Haley Sanchez, Lukita Maxwell, and Uly Schlesinger. Each episode focuses on an individual student, giving us their unique perspective on everything from raucous parties to dull history classes. Created by 19-year-old Zelda Barnz alongside her fathers, Ben and Daniel Barnz, the show is executive produced by Girls creator Lena Dunham.

One of HBO Max's flagship 2021 original shows, the first three episodes are out now and available to stream on the US service from Thursday, March 11. Further instalments are set to become available on March 18 (episodes 4 and 5) and March 25 (episodes 6 and 7), ahead of April 1's episode 8 mid-season finale. Later in the year, a further eight episodes are promised.

Provocative and brimming with sharp, darkly funny takes on young, modern life, it's set to be one of TV's most talked about shows this Spring. Read on to find out how to watch Generation online and stream episodes 1-3 of the new HBO Max drama right now.

How to watch Generation online: stream on HBO Max in the US today

As you'd expect of an HBO show, every episode of the first season of Generation will be available on the network's HBO Max service in the US. It has an affordable monthly price tag of $14.99, and your money gets you access to a huge amount of quality content to stream live and on-demand. HBO Max's back catalogue totals over 10,000 hours and, as well being the place to stream Generation, it's where to watch Girls, Euphoria, I May Destroy You, and The Flight Attendant - as well as loads of classic TV shows including The Wire, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Friends and much more online. Also recently, it's been enjoying the exclusive early streaming rights to some of the biggest movies around, including Earwig and the Witch, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Little Things - all of which have been on HBO Max for a full 30-days before being made available anywhere else. All in all, it's one of the best streaming services the US has to offer - but if it falls short of your expectations for whatever reason or you only want it to watch Generation, you can of course cancel HBO Max at any time unlike getting the channel through cable.

How to watch Generation: stream every episode online in Canada

North of the border, Canadian streaming service Crave is the streaming service to turn to if you want to check out this new teen drama, which premieres on March 11 - new episodes being released in tandem with the US. An entry-level Crave subscription already gifts you access to past HBO shows for CND$9.99. But, to watch this limited series about a family shattered by devastating revelations, you’ll need to select the second-tier subscription, Movies + HBO for a monthly total of CND$19.98 a month (plus tax). The good news? You get to enjoy Crave’s impressive on-demand library for nothing beforehand thanks to its 7-day free trial!

How to watch Generation online: stream free in Australia

Aussies will also be able to watch the show at the same time as US viewers, with the series premiere available Down Under from March 11. You can either get it with a Foxtel Now subscription - or for something a bit more budget friendly, great value Aussie streaming service Binge also has the show. Its entry-level package is AU$10 for one stream in SD quality, but splash out a little extra and get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. There’s a substantial 14-day free Binge trial for new subscribers too, in addition to great content from FX, HBO, Warner Bros., and hundreds of movies. Binge is compatible with numerous devices, among them Apple TVs (4th generation +), Android TV (OS 7.0 +), Chromecast, Telstra TV, and Apple and Android phones, among others.