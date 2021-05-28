How to watch Extreme E Dakar: live stream Ocean X Prix 2021 online from anywhere

We're swapping deserts for the shores of Senegal's famous Lake Retba, better known as Lac Rose for its famous pink waters, a short drive away from Dakar, a city synonymous with motorsport. The first round was utterly enthralling, so follow our guide to watch the Ocean X Prix online and get an Extreme E Dakar live stream wherever you are right now - best of all you can tune in for FREE.

Extreme E live stream Date: Sunday, May 30 Time: 2pm GMT / 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST / 2am NZST Location: Lac Rose, Senegal FREE live stream: YouTube Global live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Fox Sports via Sling TV | Kayo Sports (AUS) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free'

Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor wrote their names into the history books with last month's commanding victory in the first ever Extreme E race, leaving Andretti United and Team X44 trailing behind them in the Saudi Arabian dust.

That gives the standings a distinctly 2016 F1 feel to them, with Rosberg X Racing topping the charts and Team X44 in hot pursuit, but it's all to play for.

It's going to be another sandy weekend in Senegal, though proceedings have been tweaked for the Ocean X Prix. Four teams will battle it out in the final, and an additional five team points are up for grabs for the driver who sets the fastest time in the 'Super Sector' part of the course.

With the next Extreme E round scheduled for the end of August, make sure you don't miss this one. Read on for full details of how to get an Ocean X Prix live stream and watch Extreme E Dakar online this weekend - catch all the action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

Free Extreme E live stream: where can you watch Ocean X Prix for free?

Because Extreme E is brand new, there are loads of ways to watch all of the action for free, all around the world.

The best way to tune in to Extreme E Dakar is via the Extreme E website or the Extreme E YouTube channel, both of which are live streaming all of the action, including the Qualifying rounds, Semi-Finals, Crazy Race and, of course, the Final itself.

Some domestic broadcasters are also showing the action. The BBC in the UK being the obvious example. More details on who has an Extreme E live stream can be discovered below.

Extreme E Dakar Ocean X Prix 2021 schedule

Shakedown - Friday, May 28 at 7pm GMT / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Qualifying Round 1 - Saturday, May 29 at 11.30am GMT / 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT

Qualifying Round 2 - Saturday, May 29 at 4pm GMT / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

Semi-Finals - Sunday, May 30 at 10am GMT / 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT

- Sunday, May 30 at 10am GMT / 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT Ocean X Prix Final - Sunday, May 30 at 2pm GMT / 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT

How to live stream Extreme E from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Ocean X Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic Extreme E coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Extreme E live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 Extreme E live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Ocean X Prix: live stream Extreme E Dakar FREE in the UK

The great news for motorsport fans based in the UK is that you can watch Extreme E Dakar FREE! The best place to tune in is BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming the Ocean X Prix Final, both Semi-Finals and both Qualifying rounds - which means you don't need to pay a penny to watch. BBC iPlayer is a completely FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. The Extreme E website and YouTube channel are also showing all of the action for free. If you'd rather watch the race unfold on your TV rather than via a live stream, Sky Sports is also covering the above sessions. As well as iPlayer and Sky Sports, the Extreme E Dakar Final is also being shown on ITV and BT Sport. So they really do have all the bases covered! Not in the UK right now? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch Extreme E Dakar: live stream Ocean X Prix in the US

Fox Sports is showing the Ocean X Prix Final, both Semi-Finals and both Qualifying rounds on TV this weekend. However, the sessions all being shown on a delayed broadcast. That's actually not the worst news, seeing as most of the action takes place early in the morning, US-time. You can watch the Qualifying Rounds on FS2 from 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday, while FS1 is showing the Ocean X Prix Final and Semi-Finals on Sunday. Coverage of the Semi-Finals starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT, while coverage of the Extreme E Dakar gets underway at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. You can also tune in on Fox Sports' streaming platform - but you will have to enter your cable provider’s credentials to get access to this stream. All of the action is also being live streamed on the Extreme E website and YouTube channel. Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most Extreme E fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch the 2021 Ocean X Prix: live stream Extreme E Dakar in Canada

The best way to watch the Ocean X Prix in Canada is on the Extreme E website or YouTube channel, at the times listed higher up on this page. Meanwhile, if you're a Fox Sports Racing subscriber, the channel is showing the Extreme E Dakar Final, Semi-Finals and Qualifying rounds on TV, on a delayed broadcast. FSR's coverage of the Qualifying rounds gets underway at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Saturday, and on Sunday you can watch the Semi-Finals from 1pm ET / 10am PT, and the Ocean X Prix Final from 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 Ocean X Prix and live stream Extreme E Dakar in Australia

You can live stream the Ocean X Prix via the Extreme E website and YouTube channel in Australia. Those platforms will be showing Qualifying and the Semi-Finals, in addition to the Final itself. The Australian TV broadcaster for Extreme E, meanwhile, is Fox Sports, but even if you don't have it on cable, you can tune in on great value sports streaming service Kayo Sports , which offers over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Both Fox Sports and Kayo are showing the Extreme E Dakar Final, which starts at midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning. Australians abroad can access Kayo and other top Aussie streaming services from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN.

How to watch the 2021 Ocean X Prix: live stream Extreme E Dakar in New Zealand