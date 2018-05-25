How to watch esports on the BBC this weekend: live stream Dota 2 online

The Dota 2 battle arena is coming to the UK this weekend - to the real-world arena of ESL Birmingham, to be exact. And the whole event will be aired on BBC Three .

For the uninitiated, Dota 2 is a multiplayer online game from Valve which is played by teams of between two and five members each defending their own base camps. And the stakes are high.

The prize money for this Dota 2 event is a whopping $1,000,000 in the money pool and this event is all part of getting Pro Dota Circuit Points to get at that cash.

Live stream the Dota 2 semifinals and final

If you can't make it along to Birmingham then fret not, you can still catch all the button bashing brilliance as BBC Three is covering the Dota 2 action this year. You can tune in to the semifinals at 2pm BST on Saturday 26 May and the final from 3pm BST on Sunday May 27.

The coverage will be presented by BBC Radio 1 presenter Julia Hardy with Dota 2 pros joining in to guide even newbs through the action. Gareth Bateson and Shane Clarke will be there to explain everything and commentate on the fun.

Alternatively, you can check out the Twitter and Facebook accounts to see the live stream. And if you're watching from outside the UK then you can still enjoy the action by using a VPN to tune setting your IP address to the UK.