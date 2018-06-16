How to watch Errol Spence vs Carlos Ocampo: live stream the full fight online from anywhere

Errol Spence Jr. from the United States takes on Mexico's Carlos Ocampo in an eagerly-anticipated bout. Spence is the undefeated world welterweight champion, but could talented 22-year-old Ocampo cause an upset in the American's hometown? You can find out by watching Errol Spence vs Carlos Ocampo with a live stream.

Spence vs Ocampo - where and when? Errol Spence Jr. vs Carlos Ocampo takes place on Saturday, June 16. It will be held at the 11,000-seater Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas It’s pegged for a 9pm start Eastern Time – that's 6pm Pacific and 2am Sunday BST for UK viewers.

Boxing fans can look forward to seeing both talent and grit in abundance this weekend, as Errol Spence Jr. takes on Carlos Ocampo in an eagerly-anticipated bout.

Spence is the welterweight world champion and will be defending his belt in front of an expectant home crowd in Texas, USA. The 28-year-old has 23 career wins to his name and no defeats, with an impressive 20 of those victories coming by way of a knock-out.

But in Ocampo, the American faces young and hungry opposition. The 22 year-old is another promising fighter from the conveyor belt of Mexican talent and is also undefeated with 22 career wins – 13 of which were knock-outs.

Will Spence be parading the belt in front of his fellow Texans on Saturday night or will Ocampo cause an upset? Find out by getting a live stream of the Spence vs Ocampo fight via one of the channels below. Even if there isn't a broadcast in your country, with our advice you could try using a VPN to watch Spence and Ocampo go to-to-toe - there's even a way to watch for free.

Live stream Spence v Ocampo with a VPN

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Errol Spence Jr. v Carlos Ocampo fight in the US, UK and down under. But if there is no official broadcast option in your country, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to watch Spence vs Ocampo: free US live stream

Showtime is home to the fight in the US

Those wanting to catch Spence vs Ocampo in the US can do so my tuning into Showtime Sports. If you don't subscribe already, there's a seven day FREE trial but you'll need a US registered payment card to be able to use that. After the seven days it'll cost $10.99 a month, so be sure to cancel it if you don't want to keep it going. Showtime has a variety of different streaming providers including an app for Android and iOS, but if you're travelling you may want to use a VPN to ensure you're able to stream it from anywhere. Showtime's coverage is at 10pm Eastern and 6pm Pacific.

How to watch Spence vs Ocampo fight in the UK

Using a VPN is the only way

Sorry UK fight fans, it doesn't look like either Sky Sports or BT Sport have decided to pick up the Spence vs Ocampo bout. The only way we can think of watching is by grabbing a VPN and trying to get hold of coverage in another country.

How to watch Spence vs Ocampo: Australia stream