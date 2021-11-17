How to watch Crawford vs Porter: time, card and live stream online from anywhere

Undefeated three-weight world champion Terence "Bud" Crawford (37-0) faces the biggest test of his welterweight reign, as former belt holder Shawn "Showtime" Porter (31-3-1) eyes his return to the top. Read on to discover how to find a Crawford vs Porter live stream and watch the welterweight title fight, plus the rest of the card online with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US.

Crawford vs Porter live stream Date: Saturday, November 20 Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada Crawford vs Porter time (estimated): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo PPV (AU) | Sky Arena PPV (NZ)

Crawford may be one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters, but it's he who arguably has the most to prove, having yet to face a genuine threat for the belt he first landed in June 2018. Porter is the contender he's been waiting for.

The two-time welterweight world champion has proven that his number isn't up yet, by beating Yordenis Ugás and narrowly losing to Errol Spence Jr. in two of his three most recent bouts. His ultra-aggressive, ultra-physical fighting style should push the methodical, lightning-fast Crawford to his limit.

Porter may not currently have a belt to his name, but such is his reputation that many believe that will change come Sunday, even at the expense of one of the top figures in the sport.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Crawford vs Porter live stream and watch the welterweight showdown online - plus key details like the expected time and what else to expect from the card.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter time

The event starts at 6pm local time in Las Vegas, so that's 9pm ET, 2am GMT, 1pm AEDT.

Depending on how the undercard plays out, Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter are expected to make their ring walks at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Saturday night in the US, which is 4am GMT on Sunday morning in the UK, 3pm AEDT Down Under, and 5pm NZDT in New Zealand.

How to live stream Crawford vs Porter in the US

Watch Crawford vs Porter exclusively on ESPN+ PPV Watch Crawford vs Porter exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

US-based boxing fans looking for a Crawford vs Porter live stream can tune in to the pay-per-view event on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with Crawford and Porter expected to ring walk at approximately 11pm ET / 8pm PT - depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which differ based on whether or not you already subscribe to ESPN Plus. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe, then it's very straightforward. The event is a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $69.99 to watch Crawford vs Porter. 2. PPV + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of the great-value PPV Bundle, costing you $89.98. That gets you both the Crawford vs Porter PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $69.99 alone! 3. PPV + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to Crawford vs Porter for $83.98 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle, unlocking all things Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, AND the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.

How to watch Crawford vs Porter: live stream boxing in the UK

Sky Sports If you stay up late enough, you can watch Crawford vs Porter on Sky Sports in the UK, and the great news is that it isn't a PPV affair. Coverage of the event gets underway at 2am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning on Sky Sports Main Event, with the fighters expected to ring walk at around 4am. Subscribers can also live stream Crawford vs Porter using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, you can sign up on the website any time. An alternative option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, which will let you tune in from anywhere.

How to watch a Crawford vs Porter live stream in Australia

Kayo Sports Main Event It's PPV or bust in Australia, with Crawford vs Porter priced at $39.95. The fighters will make their ring walks at approximately 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon, with coverage beginning at 1pm. To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch and live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

How to live stream Crawford vs Porter in New Zealand

Sky Arena Sky Arena is offering boxing fans in New Zealand a Crawford vs Porter live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95. The main card starts at 3pm NZDT on Sunday afternoon, with the fighets expected to make their way to the ring at 4pm.

Can you live stream Crawford vs Porter in Canada

TSN Direct streaming service We've trawled through the listings and haven't spotted the Crawford vs Porter fight on any broadcast schedules in Canada. However, TSN is live streaming the undercard of the event. The action is being shown online-only from 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Saturday. The TSN Direct streaming service costs just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Who is Terence Crawford?

Terence Crawford is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Consistently listed just below global megastar Canelo Alvarez in the rankings over recent years, the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer is a three-weight world champion.

He held the WBO and The Ring lightweight belts, before unifying the light welterweight division, and stepping up to welterweight.

He took the WBO welterweight title off Jeff Horn in his first fight at welterweight and has successfully defended it four times, beating José Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Kell Brook, all by TKO.

Who is Shawn Porter?

Shawn Porter is a two-time former welterweight world champion, who held the IBF belt from December 2013 to August 2014 and the WBC belt from September 2018 to September 2019.

Also aged 34, Porter has been ever-present in the upper reaches of the welterweight class since stripping Devon Alexander of his title in 2013, and remains one of the top fighters in the division.

He went the distance with IBF world champion Errol Spence Jr. in 2019 but ultimately lost the fight by split decision, losing his WBC belt in the process, shortly after successfully defending it against Cuban star Yordenis Ugás.

