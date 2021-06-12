How to watch Copa America 2021: live stream every game free and from from anywhere

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez headline an ensemble of the world’s top footballing talents as they strive to lead their respective countries to 2021 Copa America glory over the next four weeks. Read on to find out how to watch a Copa America 2021 live stream from anywhere.

Pão e circo are the order of the day in Covid-crippled Brazil, which brushed aside international condemnation to accept hosting duties, after deadly political unrest and a worsening health crisis deemed Colombia and Argentina unsuitable. Football fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that off-field problems don't overshadow what should be a celebration of sport, but may end up as one of the most controversial events ever.

In normal times, the Copa America is one of football’s most spectacular festivals and a tournament that’s been traditionally dominated by the big three: Uruguay (15 titles), Argentina (14) and Brazil (9). And like Euro 2020 on the other side of the Atlantic, it has been eagerly awaited.

The Seleção are the defending champions, with Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison having fired Brazil to victory over Peru in the final two years ago.

Incredibly, Messi has never lifted America’s Cup, having tasted defeat in three finals, the last of which pushed him to an early, albeit temporary, international retirement. Copa America has become an obsession for La Albiceleste, who haven’t won the tournament in 28 years.

Here's how to live stream Copa America 2021 from anywhere - not forgetting how to watch every game of Copa America for FREE.

Free Copa America live streams

There are loads of options for watching a free Copa America live stream.

As usual, football fans in the UK are extremely lucky on this front, with all the games being shown by national broadcaster BBC on its free-to-watch iPlayer streaming service.

Elsewhere the likes of Televisión Pública in Argentina, SBT in Brazil, Canal 13 in Chile, and América Televisión in Peru will also be carrying some free coverage throughout the tournament.

How to watch Copa America 2021 from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Copa America online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Copa America 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch a FREE 2021 Copa America live stream online in the UK

The great news for football fans based in the UK is that you can watch Copa America FREE online for every single game of the tournament! If you're not in front of a TV, you can stream all of the action on BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV licence). You can also watch every single match via the Red Button. Kick-off times vary, but all of the action takes place late at night, with the early games set to begin at 10pm BST, and the latest at 2am BST. Not in the UK for Copa America? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch 2021 Copa America: live stream in the US

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to Copa America on Fox Sports. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch the action unfold on Fox Sports' streaming platform, though you'll have to enter your cable provider’s credentials. Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Copa America 2021 soccer in Australia

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Copa America 2021, with Optus Sport set to show all of the action from the tournament. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. You can sign up to Optus Sport on the service's website here. Kick-off times vary, but most of the action takes place before noon, with the early games set to begin at 7am AEST, and the latest at 11am BST. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch 2021 Copa America soccer in Canada

It's cable for soccer fans in Canada, with Spanish-language channel Univision showing the Copa America action in the Great White North. Kick-offs are timed conveniently, with the early games set to begin at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, and the latest at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

How to watch Copa America 2021 online in New Zealand

Premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to Copa America in New Zealand. And because Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial to new users, you can tune in for free. After that, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP. Kick-off times vary, but most of the action takes place in the late morning and early afternoon, with the early games set to begin at 9am NZST, and the latest at 1pm NZST.

2021 Copa America teams and groups

Group A

Argentina

Bolivia

Uruguay

Chile

Paraguay

Group B

Brazil

Colombia

Venezuela

Ecuador

Peru

2021 Copa America fixtures and schedule

All times BST.

GROUP STAGE (June 13-29 2021)

Sunday, June 13 2021

10pm - Brazil vs Venezuela

Monday, June 14 2021

1am - Colombia vs Ecuador

10pm - Argentina vs Chile

Tuesday, June 15 2021

1am - Paraguay vs Bolivia

Thursday, June 17 2021

10pm - Colombia vs Venezuela

Friday, June 18 2021

1am - Peru vs Brazil

10pm - Chile vs Bolivia

Saturday, June 19 2021

1am - Argentina vs Uruguay

Sunday, June 20 2021

10pm - Venezuela vs Ecuador

Monday, June 21 2021

1am - Colombia vs Peru

10pm - Uruguay vs Chile

Tuesday, June 22 2021

1am - Argentina vs Paraguay

Wednesday, June 23 2021

10pm - Ecuador vs Peru

Thursday, June 24 2021

1am - Colombia vs Brazil

10pm - Bolivia vs Uruguay

Friday, June 25 2021

1am - Chile vs Paraguay

Sunday, June 27 2021

10pm - Brazil vs Ecuador

10pm - Venezuela vs Peru

Tuesday, June 29 2021

1am - Bolivia vs Argentina

1am - Uruguay vs Paraguay

KNOCKOUT STAGE (July 2-11 2021)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, July 2 2021

10pm - B2 vs A3

Saturday, July 3 2021

1am - B1 vs A4

11pm - A2 vs B3

Sunday, July 4 2021

2am - A1 vs B4

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday, July 6 2021

2am - Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1

Wednesday, July 7 2021

2am - Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3

THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF

1am, Saturday, July 10 2021

COPA AMERICA FINAL

1am, Sunday, July 11 2021